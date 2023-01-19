Inland Revenue asks more than 80,000 people to return cost of living payment

IR chief executive Peter Mersi explains the letters it is now sending to those it thinks received a Cost of Living Payment in error (video first published in November).

Inland Revenue has written to about 80,000 people who it believes wrongly received a Cost of Living Payment from the Government, telling them how they can repay the hand-out.

It emerged last year that a large number of people had received the payments despite not being entitled to them.

They included some people who had left the country before the subsidy came into effect but who still had a New Zealand address on file with Inland Revenue, including migrants who had moved overseas and tourists who had previously been in New Zealand on working holidays, as well as some people who were not entitled to the payment because they were not in work.

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said it had sent three different letters to people, depending on whether they were in one of above two categories, or had wrongly received the payment for another reason.

READ MORE:

* Inland Revenue to write to about 70,000 people who wrongly received 'cost of living' payment

* Cost of Living payments worth $12.6 million paid to people potentially overseas

* Final 'Cost of Living Payment' made to 1,351,000 people on Monday



The letters are worded differently.

People who Inland Revenue believed were disqualified because they were overseas when the scheme took effect received a clear demand to “return the payment” along with instructions on how to do that.

The letters sent to people who were not entitled to the payment because they were not in work and only had investment income received the same instructions on how to return the payment but without the explicit demand.

Stuff Inland Revenue’s letters are worded differently, but it says the message was intended to be the same.

Inland Revenue’s spokesperson indicated the sentiment in the letters was intended to be the same.

Anyone who wrongly received a Cost of Living Payment was required it repay it, she said, though the department has previously made clear and reconfirmed on Thursday that it would not take any action against anyone who decided not to do so, unless they acted fraudulently by giving false information in order to receive it.

One person whose wife was not in work last year and wrongly received the payment said they would not be returning it, despite receiving a letter.

That was because they had not asked for the payment and were not now in a position to refund it, given their mortgage interest payments had jumped by $1300 a month, he said.

“We also don't qualify for any other government assistance due to my level of remuneration,” he said.

The Cost of Living Payments totalled $350 but were paid in three instalments and many people who wrongly received it only got the first instalment before Inland Revenue tightened up its management of the payments.

Its spokesperson said a total of just under $522m had been paid out under the scheme so far.

Tens of thousands of people appear yet to have received a payment because they have not supplied IR with their bank account details.

As of this week, 1568 people had voluntarily returned the payments.