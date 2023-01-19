What is Ardern's economic legacy?

Ardern will leave the top job with unemployment near a record low but a recession looming and inflation running high.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern can take credit for steering New Zealand through the health and economic crisis presented by Covid, even if some mistakes were made on the way, economic commentators say.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said he was shocked by news on Thursday of her planned resignation.

“She presided over what was one of the most challenging economic environments that New Zealand has and hopefully will ever face.

“The Government particularly in the early stages of Covid, moved fast, at absolute pace, to ensure that New Zealand businesses and jobs were preserved and the economic activity at the moment reinforces where that stands,” he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Intellect and strength': World reacts to Jacinda Ardern resignation

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: NZ's leader in pictures

* Live: Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister, Labour to vote on new leader on Sunday

* Jacinda Ardern announces she will resign as prime minister by February 7



“We have a near to record low unemployment rate, economic activity is larger than pre-pandemic and wages have risen.”

But that was not to say the economy was absolutely fine, he said.

“Inflation is also near a 32-year high.

“But the immediate response to Covid that the prime minister oversaw in tandem with Finance Minister Grant Robertson was incredibly important for New Zealand's success compared to most other parts of the world,” he said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner agreed Ardern deserved “enormous credit” for steering the population through Covid.

“That is more about how she managed people, getting everyone on board.

“Clearly it was extremely challenging and some jumped off board as time went on I would say, but she was certainly more successful than many other politicians in bringing the nation together through that difficult time.”

Zollner said Ardern had been fortunate in inheriting low government debt.

“If you step back objectively and judge the economic policy then, yes, it was overcooked, just as monetary policy was overcooked.

“But that was the mistake that politicians everywhere made and certainly rolling out the wage subsidy so rapidly was impressive and important in restoring confidence.”

Simon Bridges, chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and a former leader of the National Party, said Ardern had always been a decent person with a great personal style.

“A lot of New Zealanders saw that in crisis and the world has seen that as well.

“The Government proved excellent in a crisis, in the eye of some very tough storms such as the March 15 attacks, through to Covid.”

But he said she had followed a number of predecessors who had left the country with very significant productivity problems.

“Economically, her years have been a lost opportunity.

“I don't blame her for everything that's going on economically today, at any level. There are a lot of global factors that are also at play.

“But the long-term economic issues facing New Zealand around productivity haven't been sufficiently addressed during Ardern’s time.”

Bridges believed the chamber’s members would have mixed views on her planned departure.

“I think attention is going to very quickly turn to who is next in the tough role.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Simon Bridges says successive prime ministers, and not just Ardern, have failed to address New Zealand’s “productivity problem”.

Bridges said he was disappointed Robertson had ruled himself out from succeeding Ardern.

“Given the economic challenges this year, he would strike many in business as the person for the job.”

But he acknowledged Robertson might want to continue with the budgetary process that he had begun.

Julie White, chief executive of Hospitality NZ, said the hospitality and tourism sectors had been among the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic and lamented the lack of any targeted government support for hospitality businesses.

“Rightly or wrongly, we weren’t always a united team of five million. But nobody knew the pandemic would go on for three years and the Prime Minister had to play it as it happened,” she said.

“She herself has acknowledged that they didn’t always get it right. There was no rulebook and I don’t think she shied away from the challenge – there’s not a minute that I underestimate the pressure she was under.”

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard believed that although Ardern’s time at the top had brought some positives for the primary sector, few tears would be shed in rural communities over her resignation.

Among the positives, he pointed to the signing of a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which would remove tariffs on all exports within 15 years, and the Government’s support of farmers in response to the outbreak of the infectious cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis.

“You’d have to say the rest of it hasn’t really won farmers over,” he said.

Stuff Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard forecast few tears among “grassroots people” in rural communities.

Hoggard said farmers had faced a constant barrage of reforms during Ardern’s tenure and in many cases, “it felt as if things were being done backwards”.

“Things like the Essential Freshwater Package, which had to be changed within a day just showed there hadn’t been enough thought put into it,” he said.

“You have to put a lot of the blame on the ministers coming up with these things and putting them forward, but the person at the top is ultimately responsible.

“I don’t think there will be too many tears among grassroots people over her resignation; there was a lot of frustration among the majority of the rural community.”

Olsen said Ardern’s successor would face a very challenging economic environment.

“Inflation remains the chief economic concern for New Zealand but with odds-on for a recession.

“Yes, the election is in October, but we've still got 10 months or so before that.

“That's 10 months when Kiwis are facing the highest cost of living pressures in a generation.”

That would require further work by the Government to look at how it could support those who were doing it the toughest and ensure that Kiwis could put the essentials on the table, he said.

Bridges hoped New Zealand’s next prime minister would tackle low productivity, which he described as New Zealand’s long-term economic disease.

“That's really about getting good strong growth and ensuring a variety of sectors are firing and there is confidence back after successive dents in recent times.

“Critical to that is going to be rethinking immigration and skills.”

White said this year was going to be one of the toughest yet for the hospitality sector as it rebuilt from the pandemic, and whoever was elected successor to Ardern would need to “steady the ship.”

“We need to take stock and maybe put the brakes on a few things, like Fair Pay Agreements. This is going to be a hugely challenging year,” she said.