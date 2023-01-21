7 ways to combat rising food prices

There are other places to buy most of the fresh products sold in supermarkets.

As the cost of feeding the whānau continues to rise, many people have already taken steps to reduce their weekly food bill.

But what if cutting back on treats and switching to supermarket own brands hasn’t been enough to make ends meet?

Here are seven other way to make your money go further:

Avoid pre-prepared and pre-packaged fruit, vegetables and meat

Look, we’ve all had days when prepping an entire meal is just... too... much. There’s no judgment here.

But convenience comes at a price because, as well as paying for the product, you’re paying someone to prepare it.

For example, Countdown’s beef and pork meatballs were $12 for a 400g pack ($30/kg) on Friday, but a 400g tray of beef and pork mince was $8 ($20/kg). Throw in a few herbs, maybe splash out on an onion, and you’ve got a much cheaper meatball meal.

It’s a similar story in the fruit and vege section. At Pak ‘n Save on Friday, Beekist Chef’s Selection tomatoes were $4.99 for a 350g pack ($14.30/kg), but loose tomatoes were $7.99/kg.

If you can’t do without the occasional pre-prepared item, keep an eye out for frozen options. They tend to be better value and have a much longer shelf/freezer life.

Don’t fall for the supermarkets’ mind games

Supermarkets aren’t designed to just provide what you need. They’re carefully crafted to cash in on our reactions to behavioural cues and sensory experiences.

Supermarket science dictates that stores place more expensive, higher margin items right at eye level where shoppers are more likely to reach for them and cheaper options at the top or bottom of the shelves. Don’t fall for it.

There's also a reason for the towering end-of-aisle displays. Suppliers allow stores to take a bigger cut from the items in those displays, simply because they know they'll sell more, even if the “deal” isn’t really that good. Don’t fall for it.

Supermarkets also know how easily we're manipulated by product limits, as seen during the great toilet paper shortage of 2020. Advertise a "limit" of three cans of tomatoes and many people will buy three, even if they need just one. You guessed it: Don’t fall for it.

Plan, plan, plan

Sorting out a meal plan and hitting the supermarket with a list can save time as well as money.

Not only does it reduce the chances of needing to do an expensive top-up shop (because nobody ever “ducks in” to the supermarket without buying a bunch of extras they didn’t need), it cuts food waste, helps with healthy eating and eliminates the stress of not having a clue what to cook after work.

Winner winner, pre-planned dinner.

Shop around

But who says you have to do all your shopping at one supermarket anyway? Or even across two or three of them?

There are other places to buy most of the fresh products sold in supermarkets, including local and farmers’ markets, independent butchers, bakers and greengrocers. Iceberg lettuces were $4.50 each at my local supermarket on Friday, but just $2.99 a pop at the nearest fruit and vege shop.

For grocery items, cleaning products and health and beauty, check out discount outlets like CrackerJack and Reduced to Clear.

If you have the time, it’s worth shopping around.

Embrace meat-free Monday

Real talk: Meat is friggin’ expensive. Depending on the size of your household, having just one meat-free day each week can save you some serious money.

“Meat-free” doesn't have to mean boring, either. The surging popularity of vegetarian, flexitarian and vegan diets means there is a plethora of tasty meatless recipes out there.

If you’re stuck, check out some of Nadia Lim’s vegetarian recipes (I can vouch for her vege nachos).

Store fresh produce properly

Proper storage can stretch out the shelf-life of a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The first rule is don't store the two together. Fruit emits a ripening agent that can quickly spoil neighbouring vegetables.

Don’t overcrowd your crisper drawer in the fridge, either – fruit and veges last longer with a little space to breathe.

And if you’re tired of finding your leafy greens a limp mess in the bottom of the fridge, exposure to moisture is probably to blame. Try washing and drying them as soon as you get home, then storing them in a plastic bag with a paper towel.

Try canned or frozen

It’s often cheaper to buy canned or frozen fruit and veges than fresh, especially when the produce you want is out of season or in limited supply.

Fresh blueberries, for example, were around $5.50 for a 125g punnet in supermarkets on Friday, but a 500g bag of frozen blueberries could be picked up for $7.

Similarly, fresh cherry tomatoes were around $6 for 250g, but a 400g can – perfect for pasta – could be found for less than $4.

Using frozen or canned instead of fresh also cuts down on food waste, saving money in the long run so, unless you really need to buy fresh, try thinking outside the produce section.