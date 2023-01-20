Why one Cookie Time Christmas cookie seller won't be doing it again

Despite gaining stocktake and admin skills, as well as general confidence her abilities, Isla Hunt says she won't be selling the cookies again.

Working seven days a week for up to 100 hours and still having boxes left over on Christmas Day – this is the tough side of being a Cookie Time Christmas cookie seller.

And despite learning a lot from the job, first time seller Isla Hunt says she will not do it again.

“In one week I would probably do upwards of 100 hours. When broken down it was about 12 to 14 hours each week day and around 15 to 20 hours in a weekend,” she said.

The 18-year-old from Tauranga was one of 101 sellers in the 2022 campaign that took to the streets to sell buckets of the mini cookies in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Her day consisted of waking up by 6am and being on the road by 7am to visit businesses. She lived just outside the sales territory she had been assigned so had to account for lots of travelling in her day.

After working her way around businesses she would set up her stand on the roadside from 4pm to 7pm, then make her way home to do stocktake, emails, end of day and any other administration that needed to be done.

Seller worked out how many buckets they would sell based on their sales in the first month, but unfortunately for Hunt she overestimated how many buckets she needed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There were 101 Cooie Time sellers in last year’s campaign.

”I was very close to selling out before Christmas but unfortunately my calculations didn’t quite work out, and I had about 6% (315 buckets) of my total buckets left after selling on Boxing Day,” she said.

Her contract stated she had to pay Cookie Time for the unsold buckets, and was “heavily encouraged” to keep selling after Christmas.

But she had managed to send more than 200 of her unsold buckets back to Cookie Time after selling some on Boxing Day.

“Cookie Time allows for different situations and the relationship you create with Cookie Time throughout the campaign plus your attitude towards challenges such as having buckets left over helps to resolve these situations. Basically you have to be positive, and Cookie Time will always be there to help you through all situations.

Cookie Time’s contract prevented her from disclosing how much she made over the course of the campaign, but said it was not as much as she was hoping for.

The average seller earned $12,718 before tax in 2021, with the top seller making $37,387 before tax. The money was paid in two lump sums, one at the end of December and one in January.

Hunt said the experience was a “roller coaster” and recommended the job to people who were looking for a mental and physical challenge.

“The skills I learnt from the job itself like stocktake, admin and just general confidence in my abilities are going to continue to benefit me. I unfortunately wouldn’t do this again, but I’m very proud and happy with myself for doing it once.”

A Cookie Time spokesperson said all but a handful of sellers sold out and there were a variety of reasons for those who didn’t, ranging from catching Covid, to bereavement, to a few who didn’t sell as many buckets as they initially thought they would.

”The objective is to finish pre-Christmas, but on a case-by-case basis, we do look at Boxing Day if sellers need an extra day. For this campaign we had three sellers out on Boxing Day and one who wasn’t able to make Boxing Day so did one extra day on 30 December.”

Under the contract the sellers were committed to cover the cost of the buckets they designate as their final sales number. However, in practice, that was not the case, she said.

“We work closely with each seller to ensure they either sell out, transfer stock to other sellers who need more, or return buckets to us.”

She said the total number of buckets sold across the whole campaign was commercially sensitive, but said the cost of living crisis and high inflation did not cause a downturn in demand.