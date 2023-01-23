'The fight isn't over': Beekeepers withdraw appeal over mānuka honey trademark

New Zealand mānuka honey producers say a decision to withdraw an appeal over an international trademark dispute was purely strategic. (File photo)

New Zealand honey producers are vowing to fight on after withdrawing their appeal against a decision allowing Australian beekeepers to use the phrase “mānuka honey” in the UK.

In 2021, the UK Intellectual Property Office rejected an application by the Mānuka Honey Appellation Society to trademark the phrase, meaning Australian producers were free to sell their honey under the mānuka banner in the valuable market.

The society appealed that decision. However, the appeal was withdrawn late last month, along with a bid to secure a registered certification mark for “mānuka honey” in the European Union.

While Australian honey producers were claiming victory on Monday, society spokesperson John Rawcliffe​​ said the move was strategic and the New Zealand honey industry was “100% committed” to continuing its campaign to protect the phrase.

“From a strategic point of view, we saw it as the best move to withdraw and refile,” he said.

“This doesn’t change the industry’s commitment to the campaign – we will start again with a new application to trademark.”

Mānuka honey comes from bees feeding on the pollen of the Leptospermum scoparium plant, known as “mānuka” in New Zealand and “tea tree” in Australia.

STUFF Businesses are going to great lengths to keep fake honey off the market.

New Zealand’s mānuka honey exports are worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year and tipped to reach $1 billion by 2028.

The society previously received government funding to support its efforts to trademark the word “mānuka” in international markets.

Rawcliffe said it wasn’t known if more financial assistance would be provided, but the honey industry had “dug deeper into its pockets” to ensure it could continue the legal fight for at least another five years.

“We knew it would be a long journey and take a lot of effort, but we will never advance if we don’t fight,” he said.

“And it is about more than just mānuka honey. Culture is defined by its language and that should be protected. The international honey industry has to have a solid position on names and meanings, just like the wine industry.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mānuka Honey Appellation Society spokesperson John Rawcliffe says the industry is “100% committed” to continuing its campaign. (File photo)

Meanwhile, Australian Mānuka Honey Association chairperson Paul Callandar said the society’s decision to withdraw its appeal was “a victory [which] provides our industry with a noble precedent”.

“Leptospermum, the plant which produces mānuka, is a native of both New Zealand and Australia, and the term ‘mānuka honey’ has long been used in Australia to describe this unique honey,” he said.

“Australian growers have every right to use the word to describe their produce, as upheld by the UK courts.”