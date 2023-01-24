Growing numbers of divorcing couples putting off selling shared homes

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

Divorcing couples are increasingly choosing to defer the sale of their shared home in the face of falling house prices and rising interest rates, mortgage adviser Bruce Patten says.

Such arrangements made particular sense for couples who had bought in the last two years who, due to house prices falls, may lose their entire deposits if they sold at today’s market value.

“You could potentially walk away from $50,000 or $100,000 that you put into it, with the way the market’s turned,” he said.

“In some cases what we’ve had is they’ve gone their separate ways, and they’ve gone out to rent, and they’ve kept the house to try and maximise the return when the time is right to sell,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Accountant who resisted FOMO says housing market fundamentals 'went out window'

* Wellington house jumps $415,000 in value during couple's separation process

* Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $10,000 for her housework during marriage



Patten said both partners often came back to him during the divorce process, and were often concerned about the recent market turbulence.

Prices also often remained too high for many to be able to get back on the ladder once the property was sold, because the partners would then be on a single income.

”Rather than leave the market they are making the decision to stay in the market together, and obviously you’d have to have an amicable relationship to be able to do that.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Divorcing couples are increasingly choosing to defer the sale of their shared home in the face of falling house prices and rising interest rates.

He said having a legal agreement stipulating the conditions under which the shared house would be sold was key.

Some agreements stipulated the shared home would be sold, but only during a defined period.

One example he saw recently required the home not be sold in the first three years, but stipulated it would be sold within the next five.

If divorcing couples were not in a hurry, they could ride-out the downturn.

Supplied Bruce Patten is a mortgage adviser at Loanmarket, and says banks are taking a closer look at the discretionary spend of mortgage applicants.

“It could take three years, it could take 10 years, but we know it will come right,” Patten said.

“It’s whether they have the patience to hold on.”

This is not the only way the exclusionary housing market has changed people’s approach to divorce.

There has also been a reported increase in prenups and “contracting out” as a result of high house prices, as homeowners sought to protect their asset from their partner, for fear of losing it in a breakup and never being able to get back on the ladder.

Louise Reed​ is a barrister specialising in family law, and said she had seen an up-tick in the number of clients undertaking a divorce who wanted to defer the sale of their family home.

Property price falls were not, however, necessarily the main reason why.

Interest rates were proving a bigger reason, with clients looking to defer the sale date until they could secure a lower interest rate for their subsequent individual purchases.

This was particularly at play where one partner hoped to buy the other out of their half of the shared property.

Supplied Louise Reed says if clients defer selling their marital home post-divorce, they may face more unexpected circumstances in the future.

On the flip-side, there were also some clients trying to settle the terms of an agreement earlier, before the next expected official cash rate increase could affect their home loan rates on a new property.

The concern over interest rates had been encouraged by news reports of homeowners struggling as they looked at refixing at up to double the interest rate they had been enjoying.

The desire to keep children in the family home after the separation was also a common reason for deferring sales.

She said agreements like the one Patten described, where the spouses agree to sell the property during a prearranged period in the future, were risky.

Personal circumstances may change in the interim, the market may become more volatile, and interest rates may have risen higher.

“There is always a risk in agreeing to do something in the future in a particular way,” Reed said.

The use of this type of deferred agreement could also come into conflict with a principle of the law that governs separations, The Property (Relationships) Act, that the divorce should result in a clean break for both partners.

“A clean break allows the partners to go forward with certainty about what their financial position is.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the best guess is that future debt to income ratio restrictions for home buyers will restrict lending to six times a borrower's income.

Prices have so far fallen 14% since their peak, according to the Real Estate Institute, and most experts expect them to continue to fall for the next six to 12 months.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said it was difficult to see in sales data if divorcing couple were holding onto their shared properties for longer.

With no quick recovery expected and prices predicted to continue falling for some time, he said couples may be waiting a long time if they hoped for prices to recover.