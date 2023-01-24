Electrical apprentice awarded $29,410 after asking for a new chair to help ease back pain

Etco ha been ordered to pay $25,000.00 in compensation to Libeau and $4,410.00 and three months ordinary time remuneration.

An electrical company has been ordered to pay $29,410 to a former Invercargill apprentice who was unjustifiably dismissed for having a curved spine and back pain.

Brendan Libeau started an apprenticeship electrician role with the Electrical Trading Company Limited (Etco) in June 2018.

He then resigned in March 2020 and took a complaint to the Employment Relations Authority about the way he was treated during the time he worked at Etco, a national company that recruits, trains and employs apprentice electricians.

He claimed he was treated unjustifiably by Etco over his fitness for work after asking for a new chair, following a recent scoliosis diagnosis, which is a curvature of the spine.

The apprenticeship required Libeau to be seated for up to seven hours while completing his on-job diary and job assessments, and study for the course work he was required to complete.

Russell Rohde, who at that time was the southern region apprenticeship coordinator, said he did not have a replacement chair for Libeau.

Tension began to build between the pair after Libeau left work to see his doctor about his sore back without telling Rhode. Rhode then required Libeau to get a medical certificate because he thought it may be a workplace incident that needed to be reported.

Rhodes also asked Libeau fill out an accident form and get his doctor to fill out an Apprentice Electrician Job Task Sheet (JTS) so Etco could fully understand, and was aware of any potential limitations or workplace issues in relation to scoliosis.

He said Etco was unclear about Libeau’s fitness for work and required the advice from his doctor before it would allow him to continue with his work duties.

Libeau’s work was put on hold until he provided the information, but he refused and stopped turning up for work.

A meeting was then held between Libeau and John Whittaker, the senior apprenticeship coordinator for the southern region. Whittaker said Etco had an obligation to keep Libeau safe at work and this meant it needed to know if scoliosis or any back injury could impact on his ability to work or be safe.

Libeau obtained a medical certificate, and even bought his own chair in to return to work, but did not complete the JTS. Libeau then sent a personal grievance letter to the chief executive, who responded Libeau was breaching his individual employment agreements by not following lawful instructions.

In November 2019, a letter was delivered by Whittaker to Libeau’s home, giving Libeau one last opportunity to provide the information regarding his fitness for work by November 28, 2019. If the information was not provided he would no longer be paid. – failing which Etco would stop paying him.

Libeau completed the JTS, which stated he was fit for work, in late December and then sought back pay for the period from November 24 to January 13, 2020. After little communication and no back pay, he resigned in March 2020.

Authority Peter van Keulen said Etco had no basis to require Libeau to obtain either a medical certificate or the JTS, and his suspension was not reasonable or justified.

“This was a simple request by an employee for a more appropriate chair because they had a sore back from sitting in the current one. This did not give Etco the right to demand that a medical assessment be done on fitness for work in all areas of that employee’s health; there is no basis for requiring that assessment.

“The suspension of Mr Libeau was a breach of duty by Etco,” he said.

Etco was ordered to pay $25,000 in compensation to Libeau for the humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings and $4410 and three months ordinary time pay.