Study finds half of new disposable gloves carry microbes from poo

Testing of 2800 unused gloves from 26 brands found human faecal indicators on or inside 50% of them. (File photo)

Half of disposable gloves are already carrying microbes from poo when they come out of the box, a study has found.

Testing of 2800 unused gloves from 26 brands found human faecal indicators, a leading cause of the spread of E coli, on or inside 50% of them.

More than 250 live microbe species were also identified, including food-borne pathogens which can cause anthrax, listeria, pneumonia and meningitis.

The independent testing was part of a four-year study run by New Zealand glove maker Eagle Protect and co-authored by American microbiologist Barry Michaels.

Eagle Protect chief executive Steve Ardagh​ said recent food safety issues, including recalls of frozen berries with a possible link to hepatitis A and carrot batons due to the possibility of E coli contamination, highlighted the need for better monitoring of glove production and increased testing of imported gloves.

“If the pathogens are being introduced to the food supply chain on the gloves, you’re always going to have food safety risks, recalls and people getting sick,” he said.

SUPPLIED Eagle Protect chief executive Steve Ardagh says many glove makers have few hygiene standards.

Although the gloves tested in the study had been imported for use in the United States, many of the same brands were used in New Zealand.

“Most of the world’s glove supply – about 70% – comes from China, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries,” Ardagh said.

“The United States imports most of its gloves from those countries, and so does New Zealand.”

Data from the World Bank shows New Zealand imported more than 2900 tonnes of disposable gloves in 2019.

The majority (1751 tonnes) came from Malaysia, followed by Thailand (537 tonnes) and China (258 tonnes).

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), New Zealand currently has no mandatory tests for gloves imported for consumer use, and it is up to individual businesses and facilities to choose safe gloves for use in commercial and healthcare settings.

Since establishing Eagle Protect with Lynda Ronaldson in 2006, Ardagh had visited many Southeast Asian glove manufacturers, including one where “20 workers sorted through a massive pile of gloves while one person walked around shooing away the cockroaches crawling all over the table”.

Many glove makers had few standards for hygiene or manufacturing processes and oversight and testing of imported gloves desperately needed to be increased, he said.

THE DETAIL/RNZ The Detail podcast investigates whether New Zealanders tell whether the gloves and masks they are wearing are ethically sourced and free from forced labour and modern slavery.

Most of the microbes found during testing were commonly found in dirty water, and a single microbe could present a serious health and food safety risk, he said.

“It might only be one E coli microbe on a glove, but if that gets into a piece of meat and starts multiplying, there could be many, many more by the time you eat it.

“And yet we’re operating on what is basically an honour system, where we’re trusting the manufacturers to produce clean gloves in what can be really unhygienic conditions. It doesn’t make sense.”

Ewa Betkier, MBIE principal adviser consumer protection, said while it looked after consumer products, the safety of gloves used in healthcare and commercial settings was “outside of scope for MBIE”.

“Hospitals will have their own requirements to purchase products for medical use,” Betkier said.

“For commercial use, it’s up to a business to choose gloves that are food safe.”

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said disposable gloves used in healthcare had to meet international standards and those which didn’t should be returned.

“Gloves provided to New Zealand’s hospitals should arrive in sealed, undamaged boxes,” she said.

Stuff requested information held by the ministry relating to if, when and how gloves for hospital use were tested, but none was provided.

“It is the responsibility of each hospital and healthcare provider to ensure gloves for staff use are sourced from trusted providers, and to inspect items for any damage before distribution for use by staff,” the spokesperson said.