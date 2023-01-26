Pretty privilege: How beauty standards affect women in the workplace

It’s been engrained in a woman’s morning routine for years – brush your teeth, brush your hair and brush and pat makeup onto your skin.

But the societal expectation for women to wear makeup in the workplace could affect their professionalism, success and how they are perceived if they chose not to and opens the door to ‘pretty privilege’, where people who are deemed attractive based on societal beauty standards have an upper hand, and are afforded many more opportunities than regular people who society regard as ‘unattractive’.

Ruby Janssen, 24, works in the financial services industry in a corporate environment and wears makeup at work because she enjoys the way it makes her feel.

But she had heard comments about women not looking ‘prepared for work’ when they decided to not wear makeup.

READ MORE:

* How to create beautiful makeup at any age, according to makeup artists

* About Face: Beauty Benders' James Dobson and Andrey SV

* Can employers have a say in what you wear to work?



”You are expected to look ‘put together’ which for most people requires makeup to achieve societal standards that many years of a patriarchy have set,” she said.

The women being made to wear makeup to work, or who were not accepted for deciding not to, created gender inequality if it was aimed at only women, and unnecessary societal expectations if it was aimed at all, she said.

People had the “right to riot” if they were made to wear makeup to work, she said.

“Expecting an individual to wear makeup creates a financial barrier to work and suggests that the way the individual looks naturally impedes on their ability to do the job.”

Supplied Ruby Janssen, 24, has heard comments about women not looking ‘prepared for work’ when they decided to not wear makeup.

Dellwyn Stuart, spokesperson for Gender at Work said pretty privilege was part of a long list of many biases women faced in the workplace – which included wearing makeup.

“It plays into gendered biases, such as societal expectations of what is considered attractive. While research suggests ‘pretty privilege’ offers advantages in the workplace to some women over others, it feeds into negative gendered stereotypes such as capability based on appearance,” she said.

TikToks by Kiwi users on pretty privilege show one woman was treated differently by a customer service worker when she was not wearing makeup, compared to when she was, and a man only being treated with ‘respect’ following weight loss.

Whether a person wore makeup or not had no bearing on their ability to do their job, and it was entirely a personal choice, she said.

Candice Harris, professor at Auckland University Technology business school, said employment lawyers have said that it was not fair or reasonable for employers to ask staff to wear makeup if they did not work in the beauty industry, and if wearing makeup did not directly influence their jobs.

“Many staff choose not to wear makeup for a variety of reasons including gendered, cost, ethical and health.”

She said questions should be asked about why someone would be expected to wear makeup at work, if that was the case.

STUFF Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter announced a flexible work pilot in December 2018 to help address the gender pay gap.

“How does it improve performance? Or it is just someone’s preference in terms of staff appearance?

“While historically, some employers have included reference to women’s appearance in an employee dress code, such an expectation would be rightly seen as gendered and biased in contemporary workplaces.”

Covid, mask-wearing and working from home had changed the expectations around dress code and appearance generally.

Masks hid faces for so long that wearing makeup became obsolete for many women, a feeling that had continued in our post-mask work life, she said.