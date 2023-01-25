Here's how NZ's inflation situation compares to other countries

New Zealand’s annual inflation of 7.2% isn’t ideal, but some countries are facing much higher figures.

If rising prices at home have you thinking about skipping the country, choose your destination carefully because the grass may not be greener.

New Zealand’s annual inflation rate held steady at 7.2% in the three months to December, Stats NZ reported on Wednesday.

While that number is certainly less than ideal (the Reserve Bank aims to keep inflation between 1% and 3%), it’s not out of line internationally and some countries are facing much higher figures.

Here’s how we compare:

READ MORE:

* How the Kiwi cost of living compares with some other countries

* ANZ trims interest-rate forecast after inflation comes in unchanged

* Inflation now rising faster in Australia than in NZ

* How we can protect low-income households from the rising costs of inflation



Australia: 7.8%

Our trans-Tasman cousins also got an inflation update on Wednesday and the news wasn't good.

Economists had predicted Australian inflation would hit around 7.5%, but the actual number came in higher at 7.8% for December quarter.

The latest figure marks the highest inflation since 1990 and is almost three times the pace of wage growth across the ditch.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said strong quarterly rises over the last year were largely due to higher prices for food, petrol and housing construction.

United States: 6.5%

After hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, inflation is slowing in the US, according to its Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The annual rate slowed for a sixth straight month to 6.5% in December, the lowest since October 2021.

The next British PM is being urged to take "urgent and decisive action" over the cost of energy after Friday's price cap announcement.

The pre-Christmas decline was put down to a sharp drop in petrol prices, which fell 9.4%, along with lower used car prices and airfares.

However, costs for clothing, recreation activities and personal care services all rose.

United Kingdom 10.5%

After hitting 11.1% in October 2022, inflation has also recently slowed in the UK and now sits at 10.5%.

But with the Bank of England having a target rate of 2%, inflation is currently five times that and the bank has a battle on its hands.

Soaring energy prices have been a major driver of inflation in the UK, with domestic gas and electricity prices up 129% and 65% respectively over the last year, with warnings household bills could rise to at least £4000 (NZ$7622 per year) this month.

Gas prices skyrocketed after Russia invaded Ukraine last February and kept rising for much of 2022. Electricity prices are linked to gas and followed a similar path.

OECD 10.3%

Year-on-year inflation in the OECD rose to 10.7% in October 2022, the latest data available shows.

Of the 38 OECD countries, 18 had double-digit inflation, including Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Turkey (all above 20%).

Food inflation rose from 15.3% in September to 16.1%. While energy inflation fell from 28.8% to 28.1% in the OECD as a whole, it was still above 10% in 35 countries and above 30% in 13 of them.

Excluding food and energy, annual inflation was stable, at 7.6% in October.