Rising costs push family muesli business to the wall

Hawke’s Bay family business Cecile’s Muesli had been losing money for a year after escalating costs for ingredients, labour and freight before managing director Alister Buchanan finally pulled the plug last month.

The 53-year-old had taken on full-time outside work, let staff go and called on his teenage daughter to help with the business as he sought to keep it afloat.

But it wasn’t enough.

“Incremental increases every year just makes it harder and harder, especially when you’re a small manufacturer,” he says. “Everything just creeps up. It’s inflation and I didn’t want to be part of it – where does it end?”

Costs have accelerated since the Covid-19 pandemic, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. An overheated economy has seen the Reserve Bank lift interest rates rapidly from record low levels as it tries to pull back inflation, and that’s hitting consumers in the pocket and having a dampening impact on spending.

“It is a particularly challenging time for businesses,” says Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr. “There are a number of businesses that are struggling.”

Cecile’s Muesli retailed for $15 to $17 and Buchanan says prices would have had to increase by $1 to $1.50 to keep up with costs, something Buchanan didn’t want to do.

Kerr says that when faced with a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, consumers tend to trade down to cheaper goods, moving from a $17 pack of muesli to a $5 pack as they face stresses elsewhere.

Econ Talks Econ Talks - Infometrics forecasts point to a prolonged economic hit

Kerr expects the year ahead will continue to be challenging for businesses, but is confident many will adapt.

Larger businesses may be better set up to weather a storm, although small businesses may find it easier to adapt and pivot away from deteriorating conditions, he says.

“You've got a central bank which is really trying to slow the economy right down, in fact they're forecasting a mild recession on the back of their actions, so that's the environment in which businesses are playing in at the moment,” he says.

Cecile’s Muesli began in 2005 when Buchanan’s step-mother Cecile started making muesli from the original family recipe handed down from her mother, to provide a wholesome breakfast for her family.

Buchanan took over the business in December 2010 and had a dedicated following, with customers who had been regular buyers for 10 years.

He told them via email in mid-January that “with a heavy heart” the business would be closing.

“A tough decision, but the ever-increasing ingredient and freight costs have made it very difficult to make it viable for us,” the email read.

The customer response was immediate, with many urging him to keep going.

“There was a lot of support, saying that’s really sad and yours is the best, and that’s pretty hard to take when you’ve made that decision,” Buchanan says. “But it’s got to be a commercially viable business.”

The small amount of stock he had left was cleaned out within a day of the email going out as customers bought up boxes and boxes, he says.

Some even asked for the recipe so they could continue making it themselves. He didn’t give it out, but points out it’s hardly a secret with the ingredients listed on the back of the pack.

Buchanan says it has been tough to let go, having built the business up over the past 12 years.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he brought everything in house, having previously employed three outside staff.

Supplied Cecile's Muesli emailed customers in mid-January about the closure.

“The minimum wage kept going up and up and up, and then to be honest, to find the right person to pay a decent amount is quite tricky,” he says.

He called this week’s announcement of a further rise in the minimum wage from April to $22.70 an hour from $21.20 “a massive hike”.

Rising costs meant he would have had to increase his prices, which he didn’t want to do.

“It just erodes margin and to really recoup what we want, it would have been a pretty big price rise for our product,” he says.

Xero economist Louise Southall says last year small businesses were dealing with slowing sales growth while wages and other input costs increased.

“It makes running a small business really difficult,” she says.

“Initially you might try and take that in your profit margin and have a smaller profit margin, but at some point you have to raise prices because you’ve got to stay profitable.

“But at the same time, your customers are facing their own cost of living pressures and the wage packets that they are earning each week are not going as far as they used to go and so their capacity to keep spending in your business, particularly if prices are going up, is really difficult.”

According to Xero’s data, New Zealand small businesses faced average wage growth of 6.6% year-on-year in November, ahead of the 3.9% average for the wage series.

Buchanan says his freight costs seemed to go up and up every month.

Having moved away from selling in supermarkets to an online direct-to-consumer model, he was charged a standard freight rate between cities, with an extra surcharge introduced last year for residential deliveries, and then a variable fuel charge was added on top of that.

Stuff Businesses face a difficult environment as costs increase and consumers clamp down on spending.

He estimates his freight costs had increased by 40% to 50% since the start of Covid.

Customers who bought over $100 received free freight, with orders under that charged $7 which customers complained about, even though it didn’t cover the cost.

The cost of the muesli ingredients had also jumped about 10%, which may not sound extreme but it did amount to a lot as it was the main expense, he says.

Most ingredients were imported, given New Zealand doesn’t make a lot of almonds, cashew nuts and sunflower and pumpkin seeds, but Buchanan doesn’t blame the ingredients importers, noting prices were impacted by global factors, and they did try to hold prices where they could.

Xero’s Southall notes the current economic environment would be a very new situation for many businesses, given New Zealand has had a long period of low inflation.

“Most of the people who are operating a business, even somebody who's been operating as long as this particular business has for 12 years, they've never had to operate a business in this kind of environment. Even experienced businesses just are not used to having to manage this kind of cost pressure, but challenges in raising their own prices situation.”

Small businesses owners were often part of their local community and were close to their customers and understood the pressures they were under so did not want to raise prices, or make decisions that would impact their small workforce who they probably knew well, she says.

Buchanan says it was a tough decision to close the business.

He says he was lucky to have his daughter at home to help out last year when she did schooling by correspondence but she left in November for a shepherding job.

“It was like, well, how do I replace her? It’s very hard to get the right people and I just thought, I don’t want to give it up, but I’m going to have to,” he says.

He had been working outside the business for a year, a necessary move to bring money in.

Working up to 100 hours a week driving tractors over spring, he reflected on the state of the muesli business, and decided to close it.

He says being away from the business driving machinery allowed him to clear his head.

“I was on the tractor, and I thought I just can’t do it anymore. I haven’t got the confidence to keep going.”

The muesli business had been losing money for about a year, and was supported by his other work.

“It’s been pretty hurtful,” he says.

“I’ve always had this thought that you don’t give in until the very end. But you’ve got to be smart enough to work out when the sensible end is because you will lose everything if you just keep going and keep going.

“It will end badly unless you have got a very large pot of money.

“But that's the thing about business. You can't be emotional about it. It's got to be fairly black and white.

“I just kept trimming, trimming, trimming, but you just can't keep going to the bottom.

“You've really got to run a very lean ship as a small business. There's no frills allowed.”