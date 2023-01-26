Owner of early childcare company Porse fakes BNZ email to justify late wages

Rrahul Dosshi is the managing director of Porse and Rainbow Corner childcare centres in New Zealand.

The owners of an early education company struggling to pay its staff on time have sold the business to another early-childcare operator as their problems appear to worsen.

Aucklanders Rrahul and Bhavini Dosshi bought Porse, which provides a home-based early childcare service throughout the country, four years ago, and set about restructuring it to cut costs.

The operation employs staff to support a network of what used to be about 1000 educators who use their own home to care for up to four children.

The educators are not employees but contract to Porse.

The Dosshis also own a chain of about 15 Rainbow Corner childcare centres around New Zealand.

Last year Porse staff started to experience problems with getting their pay on time and before Christmas educators and Rainbow Corner staff were also affected.

Staff, including Rainbow Corner personnel, had noticed a lack of funds for resources and staff costs such as toilet paper, during the year.

In recent weeks, educators have left Porse “in droves”, a former staff member said.

Stuff Rrahul Dosshi blamed his bank for payment problems and sent staff a confirmatory screenshot of a bank email that appears to be a fake.

The company derives its revenue from fees paid by parents and Ministry of Education subsidies.

In late December the ministry suspended nine Porse licences after complaints about breaches of regulations and is waiting for Porse’s response.

This week Porse was again late in paying staff who normally receive their wages on Tuesday.

Rrahul, who blamed his bank, sent staff a screenshot purportedly of an email from BNZ apologising for the glitch.

STUFF Rrahul Dosshi and his wife own this holiday house in Wānaka.

The BNZ would not comment due to its privacy policy, but other sources said it was a fake and no glitch had occurred.

The other shock for staff over the last few weeks was the announcement that Porse had been sold to No-1 Homecare, a company owned by Huimin Chu and Brett Morris, of Rosedale in Auckland.

According to Education Review Office reports in 2020, the company was licensed for 80 children, most of whom were the children of Chinese immigrants.

Most of the educators were family members of the children.

The company’s service required “further development to promote positive learning outcomes for children...and needs to improve the monitoring of health and safety systems in homes to meet licensing requirements”.

No-1 Homecare is now fully licensed according to its Facebook page.

Its owners did not respond to messages.

Inquiries have revealed that despite their apparent financial problems, the Dosshis own a $4m holiday home in Wānaka as well as their $2m Auckland home in Bucklands Beach.

The Wānaka house has spectacular views over Lake Wānaka.

Porse received $2.24m in Covid-19 subsidies and Rainbow Corner got $848,000.

Stuff sent the Dosshis a number of questions by email and text but received no response.