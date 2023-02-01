Here's why Four Square is getting a facelift

Shoppers can expect to see more of “Cheeky Charlie” during their Four Square shop as the mini-supermarket chain undergoes a brand refresh to keep itself relevant.

It’s one of the country’s longest standing brands, having been in business for 99 years, but owner Foodstuffs says it is time for Four Square to move with the times.

The green, red and yellow branding revamp has started in the North Island with plans to extend to all 226 stores nationwide.

The logo, branding and cartoon mascot have been tweaked, and a changed store layout and look will prioritise fresh produce, technology and keeping its prices down.

Four Square is prominent in small towns and the regions. It is a franchise business with each store run by an owner-operator.

David Gordon, head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island, said the brand refresh was about looking at the modern-day wants of the shopper and ultimately making shopping easier in order to stay relevant.

The brand had focused on improving its fresh food range of produce, meat and ready-to-go meals and making them more prominent in the stores. All would berefurbished within the next five years.

The owners were required to fund the refurbishment of their stores, he said.

Some store owner-operators would have to put in investment of about $10,000 to refurbish their stores, while others would need to invest upwards of $100,000, he said.

Stuff Four Square’s ‘Cheeky Charlie’ mascot will become more prominent and used to highlight specials.

Four Square mascot “Cheeky Charlie” would become more prominent and his thumb would be used to highlight specials and promotional activity, and his face to drive familiarity, said Gordon.

The sixth new-look Four Square opened in Eden Terrace, Auckland, on Tuesday.

Four Square also planned to open more stores in big cities and the suburbs, including Auckland.

It expected to open at least 10 more stores in the next two years with Foodstuffs South Island set to launch its first revamped store in Queenstown later this year.

Four Square hopes to become a strong competitor in the local convenience space and wants shoppers to be able to do at least 80% of their grocery shop at its stores.

“If you look at shopping trends, people are going to stores more frequently compared to going once a week or once a fortnight for a bigger shop,” Gordon said of the opportunity for Four Square.

“A lot of people’s experience of Four Square has been in the summer or on holiday and what we’re trying to drive is you can get this convenience during your week as well and doesn’t have to be when you’re on holiday.”

Supplied Four Square Eden Terrace features dark hues and neon lighting.

Four Square sales were up last year, although Gordon would not provide details.

He said the brand had reviewed its pricing and promotions to help combat the cost of living crisis, keeping price increases below 7% over the past eight months, he said.

As well as an aesthetic makeover, more self-checkouts had been installed.

It was trialling delivery with Uber Eats from 10 Auckland stores, Gordon said.

“We’re seeing shopping habits change and easy meal options becoming much more prevalent.”