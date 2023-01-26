New Zealand student on exchange in Ireland shocked by 'insane' food price difference

Elise Maric is an Otago Uni student on exchange in Dublin. She is shocked at the food price difference and is able to afford more and feed herself better than she could in NZ.

A New Zealand university student on exchange in Ireland is now able to afford the fruits she considered luxuries back home.

Marketing and communications student Elise Maric is studying at University College Dublin until May and said she was shocked at the difference in grocery prices between Ireland and back home.

“The difference is just insane,” she said.

When she was flatting in Dunedin last year she bought only what she needed, spending about $30 a week on snacks and lunches for herself, and put $30 in to the joint flat shop.

“[I] stopped myself from buying fun snacks and nice fruit simply because it was too expensive.”

The 21-year-old shared a grocery shop with her 22,900 TikTok followers, which she said would last her up to three weeks.

In her shop from German supermarket chain Lidl, she bought 1kg of frozen vegetables, pita bread, vegan sausages, ice cream, kiwifruit, rice cakes, vegan chicken patties, 500g of pasta, pasta sauce, 1kg of carrots, peanut butter, a block of chocolate, soy sauce, sweet chilli sauce, 1kg of rice, hot chocolate, 1kg of laundry powder, a fresh ciabatta loaf, granola, cherry tomatoes, biscuits, a bag of onions, feta, a head of broccoli and tofu.

The total came to €32, which is about NZ$57.

”In Dublin, that food shop will last me around three weeks, some ‘staple’ items will last me a month or so, and it includes all my breakfast lunch dinner and yummy treat snacks,” she said.

When Stuff loaded an online trolley with similar products at the lowest price available, the shop came to $104.36 at a Dunedin Countdown. This excluded kiwifruit, which was not in stock.

At Countdown Mt Roskill, Auckland, a pre-packaged 680g carton of kiwifruit was $7.50, while 1kg of loose kiwifruit was $9.50, or about $1.43 a kiwifruit.

Maric bought six kiwifruit for €1 (NZ$1.68).

”A bag of kiwifruit was literally €1, which is absurd considering it’s winter in Ireland right now, and they’re all imported. It’s crazy how kiwifruit is cheaper on the other side of the world than where they are grown,” Maric said.

She was also able to buy some of her favourite fruits that she had not been able to buy in a while because she now considered them luxuries, including grapes, plums and frozen berries.

Food prices in New Zealand jumped 11.3% last year, according to Stats NZ.

1 NEWS The biggest jump was in fruit and vegetables, up 20% compared to November 2021.

The jump in food prices in December, compared to December last a year earlier, was the biggest annual increase since April 1990, when food prices increased by 11.4%.

There was also no sign of price rises letting up towards the end of the year, with prices increasing 1.1% in the month of December.

But despite the food prices being cheaper in Ireland, the University of Otago student said the rental crisis in Dublin was a downfall.

“I’m in on campus accommodation which is around $8500 for the semester, but it actually works out to be cheaper than privately flatting.”