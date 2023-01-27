ASB cuts $14 million in account fees ahead of posting its half-year profit next month

On February 15, ASB will reveal its profit in the first half of its financial year, which ended on December 31.

ASB is removing monthly fees on its everyday personal and business accounts, which it says will mean customers pay $14 million less in fees this year.

The bank has scheduled the end of monthly transaction account fees for February 1, two weeks before it is due to announce its results for the half year to December 31.

ASB reported a profit after tax of $1.42 billion​​ for the year to June 30, up from $1.29b​ in its last full financial year, with the total value of home loans on its books rising from $69.8b to $72b​.

The announced fee cut is the third major pricing move by ASB, after lifting term deposit rates on Thursday, and rejigging its home loan rates on Tuesday, lifting the cost of shorter-term loans, and dropping the cost of its four and five-year loans.

READ MORE:

* Fairer deal needed for people with home loans and cash deposits at the same bank

* ASB records 22 per cent jump in half-year profit to $742 million

* Bank overdrafts: expensive training wheels for chaotic financial lives



ASB does not charge monthly fees on many of its personal transaction accounts, and the bulk of the $14m​ in fee cuts will go to business customers.

ASB’s child, student, and graduate transaction accounts already have zero monthly fees, and most people using its Streamline transaction account also do not pay monthly fees.

However, it does charge a $3.50​ monthly fee for people using its Streamline transaction account, if they opt to receive monthly paper statements, and it has been charging a $12 monthly fee on its Unlimited account, which is a legacy account it no longer markets.

STUFF Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says interest on savings should outstrip inflation next year.

Westpac, Kiwibank, Bank of New Zealand and ANZ all charge no monthly fees on their most popular personal transaction accounts.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt​ said customers across more than 120,000​ business and 40,000​ personal account-users would benefit from its decision to charge no more monthly fees.

She said ASB was the first major bank to completely remove monthly base fees and self-service transaction fees on business transaction accounts.

The accounts on which monthly fees will end are: Business Focus, Business Saver and standard Business Accounts, as well as the Unlimited and Streamline personal accounts.

Though bank customers don’t generally pay monthly account fees, they do still face a range of fees, depending on how they operate their accounts, which will continue.

Staff-assisted transactions come at a cost; 80​ cents per transaction on ASB’s Streamline account. Setting up a bill payment authority in branch or over the phone comes at a cost of $5​.

ASB also charges fees for setting up overdrafts, and for allowing accounts to go into unauthorised overdraft.

People who make too many calls to the bank contact centres each month may face extra fees.

SUPPLIED ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt says rising costs make for a hard time for everyone.

It’s not the first time ASB has cut fees.

The bank’s latest disclosure statement says it removed, rebated or reduced fees for saving, personal and business customers almost $50m​ in the financial year ending June 2022.

It shows that despite the cuts, the bank still earned $473m​ in lending fees, commission, other fees and fund management fees across its personal and business operations.

Shortt said everyone had been feeling the pinch from the rising cost of living.

“Removing these fees is one way we can put money back in pockets for customers at this particularly difficult time,” she said.

While inflation has remained stuck over 7%, many households’ real point of pain is their home loan.

Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua​ data shows at the end of December 2020, the average interest rate on a new standard two-year fixed rate home loan at a registered bank was 3.51%.

By the end of December, the average interest was 7.08%​, though many borrowers pay less, depending on how much equity they have in their home.

A borrower refixing a portion of their home loan for two years with ASB would face a rate of 6.79%​.