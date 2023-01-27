'Mig back congo peas' - would you like fries with that?

A complaint is being laid with the Advertising Standards Authority about a McDonald's advertising campaign promotes intoxication.

A McDonald’s advertising campaign, which pokes fun at people attempting to order food after a night on the town, has come under fire for promoting intoxication.

The language of the ‘late night’ is exposed in the fast food chain’s We Speak Late Night advertisements – because some customers have trouble articulating their order after a few beverages.

A “bubble caught panda and a coke” was for a double quarter pounder and a coke, a “mig back congo peas”, was a Big Mac combo please, and “farge lies with tomato horse” was large fries with tomato sauce.

The advertisements, which were created by DDB Aotearoa, ran over the festive season and was limited to running between 9pm and 6am, on digital advertising platforms as well as in McDonalds restaurants and app.

DDB Aotearoa chief executive Priya Patel said ending the night out with McDonald’s was a “tradition for many New Zealanders”.

“The campaign was a light-hearted acknowledgement of this insight.

“The work has subsequently captured some attention on a global level and the feedback has been largely positive – with many celebrating the tongue in cheek humour. Of course, marketing is subjective and as with any campaign, we respect people’s right to comment and critique.”

But Alcohol Healthwatch acting executive director Rebecca Williams said the advertisements could be breaching the Advertising Standards and called the adverts “completely irresponsible”.

Supplied Some people were offended by the advert, while others could see the fun side.

“They must not undermine the food and nutrition policies of the Government and Ministry of Health, such as low risk drinking guidelines, or condone or encourage excessive consumption – and I believe these ads do this,” she said.

The advers showed no regard for the health and safety of customers, their staff, especially those working late nights, and a disregard for the risks their “inebriated” customers are exposed to such as drink-driving, violence and adverse health impacts, she said.

“Quite frankly I believe McDonald's NZ should know better.

“We will be looking to make a formal complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority.”

NZ Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Virginia Nicholls said the beer, wine and spirits industry supports and promotes responsible drinking and was disappointed with the McDonald’s advertising campaign.

“The majority of New Zealanders are drinking less and more responsibly and this campaign is out of step with how most of us drink,” Nicholls said.

Despite this, New Zealand still has one of the worst binge-drinking cultures in the world.

Te Whatu Ora data shows about one in three men between the ages of 18 and 24 were more likely to binge-drink at least once a week, while almost 19% of women between 18 and 24 were binge-drinking weekly.

A McDonald’s NZ spokesperson said it had received no complaints about the adverts.

Global magazine Ad Age posted a link to the advertisements on its LinkendIn page with mixed reviews in the comments.

”My opinion of New Zealand just changed a bit,” a chief executive of a trampoline company said.

“Not really feeling the normalisation of inebriation,” one woman commented.

”They must have done the research and determined more people would like this than be offended by marketing to drunk people. Not my thing, but different for sure…,” another said.

While others supported the brand from a marketing point of view.

“Brilliant! Their agency did a great job listening in on FGDs (focus group discussions) with their late night crew. As a marketer, it’s delightful to see how data becomes insight then strategy translated to creative sales generating brilliance on paper,” one woman said.

While another poked fun at the Kiwi accent.

“Isn't that how New Zealanders sound all the time?”