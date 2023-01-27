Sir Peter Gluckman puts knife into TVNZ/RNZ merger

Auckland University academic Sir Peter Gluckman, who previously served as the Government’s chief science adviser, has given the planned merger of TVNZ and RNZ a fail.

A parliamentary select committee released its report on a law change paving the way for the merger on Thursday, recommending amendments that are designed to better enshrine the editorial independence of the proposed new Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media entity from government interference.

But Gluckman, who now heads a think tank at Auckland University, Kio Tū, said that although the select committee had improved the legislation, it remained unfit for purpose and “unsafe”.

Gluckman said it was disappointing that the law change would still establish the new entity as an “autonomous Crown entity”, which is a type of entity that must have regard to government policy when directed by its responsible minister.

The select committee has proposed amending the public media bill to include a clearer instruction that ministers could not direct the new entity with regard to any “editorial matters” and a clause stipulating they had to exercise their powers in a way that was consistent with its editorial independence.

Stuff The signage of RNZ and TVNZ. Public media merger.

But Gluckman said “fundamental flaws” remained in the legislation even after the proposed amendments.

In theory it was possible that future governments would have more ability to influence the new media entity through its funding arrangements than they had to influence TVNZ and RNZ through their funding arrangements today, he said.

“If the public is to place their trust in the entity that will replace TVNZ and RNZ, they need to be in no doubt that it is independent from any potential political interference.

“The bill still has a long way to go before that is achieved,” he said.

Gluckman said he was disturbed that provisions to review the new entity after it was established appeared to have been “watered down”.

“The committee’s commentary suggests the review could be ordered by the Minister of Broadcasting and Media or Manatū Taonga, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage”, whereas previously he understood that review would be done by Parliament, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sir Peter Gluckman says a law change paving the way for the merger of TVNZ and RNZ remains “unsafe” even after proposed amendments.

Gluckman said the charter of the proposed new entity was more clearly articulated in the new draft, but still fell short, and that more time should be spent on the merger plan if it was to proceed.

“There is an open question, for example, over how the commercial and non-commercial activities should be structured and managed. A more pressing question, however, is whether the Government intends to proceed with the bill.”

There has been intense speculation that the planned merger will be shelved as part of the refocusing of the Government’s agenda originally ordered by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern last year.

The fact the select committee had seen the need for significant amendments just a couple of months before the proposed merger suggested that the process was being rushed, when that was inappropriate and unnecessary, he suggested.

Myles Thomas, chairperson of the lobby group Better Public Media, said concerns previously voiced by TVNZ about establishing the new media entity as an “autonomous Crown entity” were incorrect.

That was because as ministers were not able to direct their "statutorily independent functions", which included those that would be contained in the entity’s charter, he said.

“The upshot is that the bill has stronger editorial controls than many commentators realised,” he said.

Myles said an estimate released by National Party members on the select committee on Thursday that the new public entity would cost taxpayers upwards of $6 billion over 30 years was “farcical” and deserved to be challenged.