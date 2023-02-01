First-home buyer sees amount bank willing to lend fall $80,000 in six months

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

Sheena Tavioni has watched the amount her bank is willing to lend her to buy her first house drop $80,000 in six months, as interest rates have pushed up the cost of borrowing.

The Auckland woman said the drop, which took her pre-approval amount down from $830,000 in June to $750,000 in December, immediately reduced her ability to compete for properties.

Her broker, Cameron Sinclair, of Rod Schubert Financial Advice, said many clients were seeing similar reductions in their pre-approval amounts as a result of the rapid rise in interest rates, and consequentially, the test rates banks used in servicing calculators.

Banks use a rate that is higher than the current advertised rates to gauge whether buyers can afford to repay a loan.

Supplied/Stuff Sheena Tavioni had intended to build a home in Rarotonga, but decided she would like to stay in Auckland when her family’s clothing brand, Tav Pacific, began to do well in New Zealand.

“Combining some basic economic theory with what we are seeing play out in the market in real time, it would be relatively safe to assume that these reduced borrowing capacities of home-buyers around the country are definitely having a deflationary impact on the prices of property,” he said.

Sinclair said with interest rates rising, many potential buyers were concerned that their repayment obligations might be too much to manage.

Tavioni said she did not intend to spend the maximum amount she could.

“I have a deposit so that kind of bumps me up a little, however the repayments on $750,000 is close to $5000 a month – it’s ridiculous.”

“I would only stress for the next 30 years trying to pay it off, it’s pretty much all my wages would go towards paying off my loan, and that’s it, I have to try and come up from money elsewhere to fend for myself,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Cameron Sinclair, of Rod Schubert Financial Advice, said with investors having stricter requirements, they would find their borrowing ability hit proportionally harder by rising interest rates.

Despite reports of prices dropping, Tavioni said the Auckland market remained tough, mostly due to owners refusing to drop their asking prices.

She said some properties were sitting on the market for a long time but she was yet to see many giving in and lowering their expectations.

Her experience is backed up by data, which showed the lowest number of sales nationally in December since 1995.

Tavioni does not believe house prices will fall much, despite prices falling nationally roughly 14% to 16% in 2022, and most commentators picking another six to 12 months of falls.

“There was one property I inquired about, and I think I was able to afford, and then I went back for the next week to inquire about it again and the owners had hiked the prices up, so I was like what the hell?” she said.

She said many owners did not need to sell - some owned multiple investment properties - and would prefer to simply sit on their properties rather than sell.

“They say prices have dropped, but it looks the same to me,” she said.

Tavioni, 41, is a business manager for her family’s ethical clothing company, Tav Pacific, and is buying on her own. She has been looking for her first home for a year-and-a-half.

Valocity head of valuation James Wilson said in recent times roughly a third of property purchases went to first-home buyers, so if the amount banks were willing to lend to these people fell, it would likely have a flow-on effect on prices of the types properties they typically bought.

He said Valocity heard stories almost every day of buyers who had not realised how quickly the rise in interest rates would reduce the amount they could borrow.

Those who did might be driven race to secure homes before their banks reassessed them.

“The longer they wait the greater the likelihood their pre-approval amounts go down,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff James Wilson head of valuation for Valocity says first-home buyers feel a need to buy before their pre-approval amount is reduced.

He said first-home buyers had largely filled the gap in some markets created by investors pulling back when loan-to-value ratio restrictions were reimposed, and the Government announced the phase-out of investors’ ability to deduct mortgage interest payments from rental earnings for tax purposes.

Whether first-home buyers’ difficulty borrowing affected the wider market remained to be seen.

“Over time as the market goes a bit softer and people see values falling everyone is out to get a bargain, and it has that trending down effect,” he said.

But homes in more affluent areas were scarcer, and Wilson said owners might still be able to get the prices they expected from eager buyers.