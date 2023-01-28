Only buy what you need: Supermarkets assessing Auckland food supply chain

Stuff readers sent in their videos of the weather chaos from around Auckland.

Supermarkets are urging Aucklanders to only buy what they need as they assess the food supply chain following torrential rain, flash flooding and mass evacuations overnight.

The floods impacted a number of New World, Pak ‘n Save and Four Square stores across Auckland, said Chris Quin​, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island.

Quin said the co-operative was currently assessing the impact, which ranged from small roof leaks to complete flooding.

New World Fresh Collective Mt Albert, New World New Market and Pak ‘n Save Wairau Rd would remain closed today.

READ MORE:

* Households spending extra $3000 a year on essentials, research shows

* Foodstuffs to sell a million RAT tests at cost price, but high demand sees the Warehouse pause online sales

* Foodstuffs: We only make 4c profit in the dollar



“As this is fast-evolving and conditions can change quickly, we recommend customers check their local store’s Facebook page, or store website, before they leave home to shop, as some stores may temporarily change their opening hours.”

Quin said Foodstuffs had been liaising with Countdown to ensure between them, they could cover key suburbs affected.

Danielle Grant/Supplied Pak 'n Save Wairau is closed after extensive flooding overnight.

Foodstuffs online technology was stable and running, and throughout the day they would be assessing each of its stores and their ability to service online orders. Customers who have an online order that has been impacted will be contacted directly via email.

Quin said the co-operative had a “robust supply chain” and plenty of stock in reserve.

“Our Auckland distribution centres are all operating. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and keeping everyone updated,” he said.

“We encourage customers to only buy what they need, so everyone gets a fair share when they shop.”

The supermarkets would also be contacting local community foodbanks to provide food if needed.

It was not yet known how much stock had been damaged and how much it would cost.

A Countdown spokesperson said at this stage only Countdown Mairangi Bay had been majorly impacted. It was closed due to flood damage and likely to stay that way for a few days.

“The rest of our Auckland stores will be open today, but there may be some disruption on shelves and with online orders as our team gets things back to normal,” she said.

All staff had been marked as safe, but there would be low staff numbers as some were unable to make it to work due to road closures and flooding impacts.

We want to thank our customers in advance for their patience while we work hard to make sure everyone can get what they need.

Kaipatiki Local Board member Danielle Grant was out in Auckland this morning assessing the damage.

In a post to Facebook she said Wairau Pak'n'Save had a huge mess to tidy up.

“Popped in this morning and have been told the staff are all safe, insurance teams coming this morning.”