Auckland floods: Thousands of insurance claims lodged as residents assess damage

Insurers have received thousands of claims following flooding in Auckland overnight.

By 11am on Saturday IAG, which trades under AMI, State and NZI Insurance, expected to have lodged 1100 claims for property damage to both homes and businesses, as well as flooded vehicles.

Executive general manager claims for AMI, State and NZI, Wayne Tippet said, its major event response team had been supporting customers since Friday night, with temporary accommodation and other emergency support.

“We have a large team ready to assist people with their claims and give any advice they may require. We are here to help any of our customers who need us.”

He expected the number of claims to rise as those evacuated their property overnight to return.

“We will have our assessors on the ground in affected areas as soon as it is safe to do so.

“If you are outside of the affected region and have a non-weather related or urgent claim, please hold off from contacting us today.”

1 NEWS The bridge at Mill Flat was totally washed away.

To date, AA Insurance had received more than 110 claims relating to storm damage across home, contents and motor.

Tom Bartlett, head of home claims, said AA insurance teams were standing by to help work through the process of recovering from and repairing any damage.

“If you need urgent repairs to make your home safe or watertight, or if you need temporary accommodation, please call us right away. For any non-urgent repairs, we encourage our customers to lodge their claim online or via one of our digital channels,” Bartlett said.

With the weather pattern moving down the North Island and unsettled weather set to linger into next week, AA Insurance is sharing some tips to help those impacted.

It was too soon for insurers to comment on how premiums would be affected.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Insurers expected more claims to be made in the coming days as those evacuated return home.

Banks had also begun offering financial support to personal and business customers affected by the flooding.

Westpac NZ is offering a relief package that includes suspension of principal payments for up to three months on home loans and business loans, deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months and a temporary overdraft facility for business customers.

Consumer customers requiring access to term deposit funds should also contact the bank.

Westpac NZ Acting General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Jo McGregor, said the bank was ready to provide emergency financial support, but its top priority is the safety of customers and staff.

“Our branches in Auckland are closed today because properties are being checked for damage, and we’re asking our team members and customers not to make non-essential travel while the forecast remains uncertain.

Customers in Auckland needing support should call the Westpac contact centre on 0800 400 600.

ASB was offering tailored packages including suspension of home loan repayments for up to three months.

It was also offering an overdraft of up to $10,000 for ASB home loan customers and up to $2,000 for other ASB personal customers and tailored solutions for eligible ASB business and rural customers including access to working capital of up to $100,000.

Personal customers needing support should call its contact centre on 0800 803 804 between 8.30am and 5pm right across the Auckland Anniversary long weekend. Alternatively, customers can email hardship@asb.co.nz.

Affected ASB business and rural customers should speak to their relationship manager or call 0800 803 804.

BNZ Auckland branches were closed on Saturday, but the bank was still offering assistance to those affected.

It included the ability to review home lending facilities on a case-by-case basis, access to temporary personal overdrafts and access to temporary overdrafts for agri, business, and commercial customers up to $100,000.

All Auckland Kiwibank branches that were normally open on the weekends were open for support.

If you have house, contents or car insurance with Kiwibank through Ando, and are needing to make a claim, phone 0800 222 491.