Sri Lanka is bankrupt, but the people still want you to visit

NZ High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton says it is safe for tourists to visit Sri Lanka.

Four years ago New Zealanders had many reasons to visit Sri Lanka: It was the hottest holiday location on the planet.

In 2017 Bloomberg named Sri Lanka the world’s top luxury travel destination, two years later Sri Lankan food topped the BBC’s list of major food trends and that same year Lonely Planet labelled Sri Lanka the best country in the world to visit.

When New Zealand tourists visited Sri Lanka, some would surf, others would hike their way through the mountains, plenty would just enjoy cocktails in a five-star hotel by the beach, but a few would hop behind the handlebars of a tuk-tuk and race each other across the whole country.

One of the organisers of this race, Wietse Sennema, turns up for an interview at the Kingsbury Hotel looking like the smattering of European tourists walking in and out of the hotel: t-shirt, shorts, and – thanks to his Dutch genes – sporting a significant height advantage over the locals.

READ MORE:

* How Sri Lanka's worsening crisis is making itself felt in New Zealand

* Sri Lankan Kiwis draw attention to the political plight of their homeland

* Sri Lanka's finance minister quits after just one day, as economic crisis worsens

* 'Oh my God': Tourists flee as elephant attacks tuk-tuk in Sri Lanka



But he’s no tourist. Sennema has spent most of his life in Sri Lanka and runs a nationwide tuk-tuk race targeted at tourists that is best described as Mario Kart meets Dungeons and Dragons.

The tuk-tuk tournament divides Sri Lanka into zones. Like a videogame, each zone has a “boss” and an artefact to help you defeat that boss, in order to get both you have to complete various quests and challenges that are scattered all around the country.

Quest books provide the tasks and points are tallied up in an app after you provide photographic proof you have completed them. They might involve sampling a specific curry at a small food stall hidden away in the jungle or role-playing fighting off invaders at an ancient fort.

People are free to choose their own adventure and design the kind of Sri Lankan experience they want, with quests designed to show tourists parts of the country they might not otherwise see.

SUPPLIED If there is one thing that seems to unite Sri Lankans, it is the desire to see tourists return.

After one-and-a-half years of his business being in hibernation thanks to Covid-19, it is now hosting races again.

He says American tourists have been returning in large numbers, and some Australians too. New Zealanders have been more cautious.

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Michael Appleton says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) has downgraded its earlier travel warnings for the country.

MFAT’s guidance to “exercise increased caution” is the same warning that applies to most countries around the world including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Brunei, India and China.

“There is nothing happening in Sri Lanka at the moment that should prevent New Zealanders from coming here,” Appleton says.

“If New Zealanders are coming here on holiday there aren’t really any barriers to that, there’s a tourism industry that is desperate for as many customers as possible, and you receive very good service and have a good time.”

If there is one thing that unites Sri Lankans across various political divides it is the desire to see tourists return.

Centre for Policy Alternatives executive director Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu sees tourism as crucial for the recovery, especially high-end tourism.

“In this country you can have tourism 365 days of the year, but we have never ever reached our full potential.”

Activists and protesters angling for political change, like Melani Gunathilaka, want tourists to return too.

“I can 100% guarantee that it is not at all dangerous, because I've met so many tourists in Sri Lanka, and GTG [the site of anti-government protests],” Gunathilaka says.

SUPPLIED The tuk-tuk tournament is described as Mario Kart meets Dungeons and Dragons.

Tourism was Sri Lanka’s third-largest source of foreign currency between 2014 and 2019 and net exports from tourism – the money gained from tourism minus the things you have to import to deliver it – were even higher than those from the country’s largest export, tea, during tourism’s peak year in 2018.

Appleton says there has also been increased interest in diversifying the sources of Sri Lanka’s tourists, and New Zealand is one potential country the Sri Lankan Government is interested in seeing more tourists visit from.

However, Appleton does add a caveat for tourists – know what’s happening in the country you’re visiting; one where people are doing it tough and have seen their spending power slashed on the back of a major economic crisis.

These tough times are why in April of last year Gunathilaka and about 200 others marched down to Independence Square in the once-bustling Sri Lankan city of Colombo.

SUPPLIED Before the pandemic tourism was one of Sri Lanka’s biggest export-earners.

What started out as a group of a few hundred in the morning had turned into a gathering of thousands by the time the sun set.

But the circumstances people were uniting under were some of the darkest in the nation’s history.

All around the 22 million-person strong island nation of Sri Lanka upwards of 200 different protests like these had broken out as things people had taken for granted in their daily lives evaporated.

Sri Lanka was running out of the US dollar reserves it needed to import food, fuel and other essentials and was using what little money it had to pay down its foreign debt.

SUPPLIED Tourism activities are still available in Sri Lanka despite the economic crisis the country is going through.

On top of this the Government banned farmers from using chemical fertiliser, partly as a fulfilment of an election promise but also as a way of preventing the outflow of foreign currency.

That meant supermarket shelves without food, fuel queues stretching on for hours if not days, and sleepless nights in the sweltering heat without so much as an electric fan.

Sri Lanka was struggling to service its debts on the back of the collapse of export industries like tourism which had brought in valuable foreign currency, but the Government of the day was refusing to go to the International Monetary Fund for help.

On paper, there were few ways to oppose the ruling regime through legal channels. The then-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had two years left to run in his term, his political party controlled nearly two-thirds of Parliament and his family were ensconced in powerful political positions with his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa the Prime Minister, sibling Basil Rajapaksa the Finance Minister, older brother Chamal Rajapaksa the Minister of Irrigation and nephew Namal Rajapaksa the Minister of Youth and Sports.

But as the economic situation deteriorated the popular support that propelled the Rajapaksas to power was starting to evaporate with more people beginning to associate them with the things people hated about politicians in Sri Lanka: nepotism, corruption and incompetence.

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced a wave of discontent as the economic situation worsened.

Meanwhile, the protest at Independence Square was starting to showcase the kind of nation some hoped Sri Lanka might become.

Gunathilaka says volunteers ran classes on constitutional democracy, held pride parades and even celebrated Iftar.

“I don’t know whether this has happened anywhere in the world, but people from the Muslim community were serving Iftar to the transgender community,” Gunathilaka says.

Then Gunathilaka and her fellow protesters started getting wind of a different protest.

People were gathering by Galle Face, a public open space that looks out on to the Indian Ocean and which borders five-star hotels, embassies, a controversial Chinese government-funded port city and the Presidential residence.

But when they got there they didn’t just find a fly-by-night protest, people were bedding in.

Protesters were pitching tents, putting up stalls and canvassing the public over social media for donations to support a full scale occupation of Galle Face until Gotabaya left the presidency voluntarily.

The settlement grew so large some marked it out on Google Maps as a place to visit: the GotaGoGama, a village (or “Gama”) of people dedicated to seeing Gotabaya go, and Gunathilaka says there was a type of energy running through the place that she can only sum up as rhythmic.

“There was this rhythm ... even for the [protest] slogans there was this rhythm.”

All of this was taking place near hotels often popular with tourists, and so Sennema’s customers were nervously calling him, worried about whether they should stay or leave – his answer probably wasn’t what they expected to hear: “At that time I'm telling my customers – when they're asking what's happening with these protests – ‘Oh I went there yesterday, you should have a look there's a free food stand over there, and there's a library you can check it out, and there's this guy giving a cool speech over there’.

"It was a revolution you know, there was no violence, there was nothing scary about it at all.”

SUPPLIED Wietse Sennema says his company initially had to scramble for find fuel for tuk-tuks.

Sennema had encountered this kind of panic amongst tourists before in 2019 when churches and luxury hotels were targeted as part of the Easter bombings that killed 269 people and injured 500.

After the Easter attacks he and his employees had to scramble to collect tuk-tuks from all over the country as tourists abandoned their vehicles and booked the first available tickets out of the country.

But tourism bounced back quickly, thanks to a lack of any follow-up attacks and the hard work of tourism businesses and the Sri Lanka Tourism Board.

These protests seemed harmless to Sennema, so he just told customers who needed to move through protest marches to drive up and see if anybody would let them through.

“Protest leaders would spot that these people were tourists and say 'alright stop, stop, everybody aside, everybody aside’. And the tourist goes right through the protest march and everybody waves them goodbye, and they continue. This happened multiple times.”

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Protesters who camped at Galle Face pledged to stay until Gotabaya Rajapaksa left office.

For people like Gunathilaka turning up to the protest camp was a sacrifice, but one people felt they had to make.

She visited the protest camp every day, eventually camping and living there full-time, surviving off her savings, even though she gave up her job and still had to pay rent.

“We all figured that we were part of something bigger than us, that we could achieve a real change if we put our 100%.”

But on May 9 the protesters would face their first big test. Supporters of Gotabaya raided the ground, setting fire to tents and beating up protesters.

Gunathilaka was outside the protest area at the time and tried to re-enter with medical personnel in tow, but says police wouldn’t let her in.

She and others raced around the outskirts trying to find a way through until they found some police who would let them enter in small groups.

“It was a co-ordinated attack, but I think we all expected the military and the police to do their job to protect us, and they didn’t.

“People were hospitalised, one guy called Anuranga his skull was [split] open [and] they had to do brain surgery.”

“I think that also created a lot of trauma and introduced fear into the grounds which was not there before.”

SUPPLIED Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has been made worse by a move to ban chemical fertiliser.

Nationally, the May attacks left nine people dead and 300 people injured. The Prime Minister, Gotabaya’s brother Mahinda, resigned but other than that little else changed.

Meanwhile, the fuel situation just got worse and Sennema was having to get creative in order to secure supplies.

His employees rang fuel stations to find out which ones had petrol left then marked those locations on a map. They also called businesses to ask if they had any storage tanks they could use.

But if that failed there was the blackmarket: tuk-tuk drivers had to spend days in a queue just to fill up their tank, the only way to recoup the cost of their time was by selling the petrol on.

However, prices on the blackmarket were steep, by July Sennema says petrol was so scarce the blackmarket price hit US$15 (NZ$23) a litre.

With the fuel crisis raging Sennema rode into Colombo on July 9 to explore the idea of using electric tuk-tuks, but on his way back home he noticed something strange.

All along the road people were walking or cycling in one direction: towards the presidential residence.

Some were carrying signs saying how far they had walked to get there, and if the banners were to be believed those distances ran to more than 100 kilometres.

Sennema had heard murmurings of a new mass protest, but it was only when he saw the gathering with his own eyes that he realised this was going to be something special.

He turned around and booked himself into a hotel room near the protest site – Sennema wasn’t going to miss this.

“I've been living here for most of my life – the largest part of my life has been living in Sri Lanka.

“I know I'm not a Sri Lankan ... but I wanted to be here, I wanted to see it happen."

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Long queues for fuel formed in Sri Lanka as the country ran out of foreign reserves to order fuel in.

Gunathilaka woke up in her tent to the sounds of people, a lot of them. The protest had ballooned overnight, people were everywhere and more were walking in.

She made her way to the highest point at the protest grounds, a bronze statue of Sri Lanka’s fourth Prime Minister Solomon (SWRD) Bandaranaike – gifted to the nation by the Soviet Union – and saw thousands of people were packed in all along the long stretch of road that ran parallel to the coast.

Then the tear gas came out, but by then Gunathilaka says protesters had figured out how to deal with it. They knew to wash their eyes out with water, some like herself had even brought masks along.

But the biggest surprise came when they got near the presidential residence and started hearing gunfire.

“You hear shots being fired in front of you, your instinct would be to run around run away, right? Like that's, what your brain has learned before. But nobody moved. Everybody was walking forward.”

Sennema had been watching all of this from the rooftop of his hotel, but had dashed inside once he saw the tear gas being deployed.

Now he was back out watching the protesters make their way through lines of police.

From what Sennema could see a lot of the police seemed to realise there was no holding back the crowd and withdrew, some even seemed to support the protesters.

He later had an opportunity to ask a policeman why they didn’t seem to be doing much to stop the protesters from pushing forward.

“He said 'look this is my job, so I'm doing it, but otherwise I would be on that side',” Sennema says.

When Sennema went down to the lobby of his hotel he even saw policemen and protesters eating rice packs together and sharing cigarettes.

“When I saw that I'm like: woah, what just happened here?"

Eranga Jayawardena/AP Melani Gunathilaka says there was a rhythm amongst the crowd and on the protest grounds.

To Gunathilaka the presidential residence itself wasn’t very impressive, she likens its interior to an old school building or the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, but pictures of protesters storming the residence then later swimming in the president’s pool, going through the president’s closet and taking selfies on the president’s bed – will likely go down as some of the most enduring images from the protest.

By the time protesters had made their way up those steps Gotabaya had fled, pledging to resign but using a military jet to hop over to the Maldives.

As Sennema was leaving the protest site the biggest thing people on the street were worried about was that he was a tourist who had been scared off by what had happened. He had to reassure people he lived in Sri Lanka and was just going home.

Sennema says the sense of hospitality in Sri Lanka is unmatched around the world.

Tourism campaigns have been run on the “Sri Lankan smile” and Sennema says that smile never went away, despite the troubles.

He says normal people went out of their way to help tourists, even as they themselves struggled, in some cases crowds of people waiting to fill up their petrol tanks voluntarily let visiting tourists go to the front of the queue.

This sense of hospitality is why Sennema thinks anybody who chooses to visit will be unlikely to run into any trouble, even if the country sees more political turmoil in coming months.

After the storming of the presidential residence and the resignation of Gotabaya the new president Ranil Wickremesinghe initiated sweeping actions to clear protesters from the protest site. Later protesters, including Gunathilaka, found themselves facing legal action.

Uncredited/AP Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, was appointed president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned.

In some cases the Government used the Prevention of Terrorism Act – a piece of legislation from the Sri Lankan civil war allowing people to be detained without trial for up to a year – a move universally panned by Human Rights organisations.

Critics of Wickremesinghe criticise his lack of political legitimacy: he is the only MP from his party in Parliament because he lost his constituency seat at the last election and was the sole MP from it to squeak in on the list vote – meaning he is reliant on the party of the Rajapaksas for political support.

But the Government argues stability is needed so that the country can negotiate a deal with the IMF and bring tourists back.

Michael Morehead, who runs a hostel and restaurant in the beachside village of Madiha called The Doctor’s House, says the disruption seen in Colombo has not really been felt in tourism spots like the one his business is located in, and visitor numbers have visibly picked up.

The Government has moved to insulate tourists from some of the problems affecting the country, including by allowing them to purchase unlimited amounts of fuel, as opposed to the 20 litres per week Sri Lankan citizens are allowed.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Crowds of people flooded into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence after it was stormed.

Morehead says Russian tourists in particular have been arriving in large numbers, especially after the Sri Lankan Government introduced a six-month visitor visa for them.

“I think the ones that aren't really into [Russia’s war with Ukraine] are trying to get out of there.

“And Lanka is very easy for them. It's relatively cheap and the Government's made it pretty easy for these guys to get over and hang out for six months, so that's what a lot of them are doing.”

In recent years Sri Lanka has been going through a debate similar to the one New Zealand has had over whether more of its tourism offering should be targeted at the “high value” luxury end of the market, one Government tourism official told Stuff they didn’t believe Sri Lanka was suited to offering a backpacker experience on the scale of countries like Thailand or Bali so had to focus on a smaller number of tourists who might be willing to pay more for the experience.

Sennema says Sri Lanka’s diverse tourism offering insulates the sector better against external shocks like the recent political turmoil because adventure travellers are willing to take more risks and are quicker to return after events like the protests.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Pictures of the protesters playing around in the president’s residence were seen around the world.

Plus, he says their arrival will encourage others to come, and the backpacker of today is the potential luxury traveller of tomorrow.

Gunathilaka says she would be happy to see more tourists visit, but also rejects some of the Government’s more recent arguments that the country has to put a halt to political reform in order to attract tourists back.

Instead, she believes real political change might even make the country a better place for people to visit: one without power cuts and where travel is easier for everyone.

“A stable country is a free place where you can enjoy democracy, where you can enjoy your freedom of speech and freedom to peaceful assembly.

“And we shouldn't be lowering our bar on what stability means while the same people who bankrupted the country, the same people who took away the food security of the country, are in power.

“They’re asking us to accept a situation like that as stable. That is not very logical, is it?”

Dileepa Fonseka’s trip to Sri Lanka was funded by the Asia New Zealand Foundation.