NZ Post says normal deliveries to resume on Tuesday after weekend's severe weather

NZ Post expects deliveries to return to normal on Tuesday after it suspended operations in Auckland on Friday when the local State of Emergency was declared.

“Across the regions our sites, transport and teams are in good shape and are ready to continue deliveries in the coming week,” a spokesperson said.

The state-owned postal service on Saturday focused on making sure it had support in place for any team members who were affected and assessing any damage to its sites.

On Sunday it worked with its teams in Waitomo, Coromandel, Tauranga and other affected areas to make sure they were safe and had everything they needed, the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Pressure on some courier companies eases but delays still expected

* Freightways warns labour inflation will push up delivery costs at least 6%

* NZ Post prepares for increase in online shopping, some delays expected



“In areas where there is safe access, by Tuesday we expect deliveries to return to normal including items that were due for delivery on Saturday,” the spokesperson said.

NZ Post would keep a close eye on the situation and on advice from official sources such as Civil Defence, the spokesperson said.

Customers could find the latest updates on its domestic delivery updates page, and locate parcels through its online parcel tracking.

The company asked that customers keep its customer contact centre for business critical enquiries only.

METSERVICE MetService update on severe weather in Auckland.

Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear said the company expected to be operating as usual next week.

“There may be the odd area affected but our teams are looking to provide customers the best service we can,” he said.

Freightways owns New Zealand Couriers, Post Haste, Sub60, Kiwi Express, DX Mail and Castle Parcels.