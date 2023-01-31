Bad weather blasts North Island tourism's hopes for a bumper summer to help recoup pandemic losses

Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

North Island tourism businesses battered by losses during the lengthy Covid-19 border closures are getting another battering from the horrendous spell of bad weather.

Hot Water Beach Top 10 Holiday Park on the Coromandel would normally host up to 1200 customers over Auckland anniversary weekend, but this year it was a tenth of that.

“It’s pretty brutal,” says owner Sheree Webster who is contacting hundreds of people booked for the coming Waitangi weekend to warn them of the big detour they will need to make because of major slips on State Highway 25.

Massive disruptions to flights after flooding at Auckland Airport, widespread road closures, Auckland city’s extended state of emergency, and more severe bad weather forecast are all combining to put a severe damper on what was shaping up to be a boomer summer for a tourism sector celebrating the return of international visitors.

BROOK SABIN Bad weather, road closures and long detours have deterred many would-be customers to Hot Water Beach Top 10 holiday park which has suffered no damage in the recent storms to hit the Coromandel.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said they were still trying to get a handle on the scale of infrastructure damage and cancellations with a view to briefing government agencies and tourism Minister Stuart Nash about what might be needed for “tourism-specific relief.”

So far it appeared the impact had been “patchy” with some able to operate as usual, while others were grappling with a wave of cancellations.

“They’re right in the thick of it at the moment.

“Everyone had high hopes for our first summer of recovery, and this is a real blow.”

Guests at Auckland’s Sofitel had to be relocated when the downtown hotel closed due to flooding, and an Accor spokeswoman said it would reopen once repairs had been completed.

Tour bus companies are hastily re-routing group tours around hard hit areas, and Stuff was told some had left Auckland with only half their passengers because the remainder had been unable to make the departure date.

supplied/Stuff Elle Armon-Jones says having to cancel her Big Foody tours flows down the chain to small producers that she visits.

Heavy swells forced the cruise vessel Majestic Princess to by-pass the Bay of Islands on Monday because it was deemed too dangerous to tender passengers ashore.

That was another hit for Elle Armon-Jones’ Big Foody tours, and she estimates she has lost $50,000 since Saturday as a result of having cancel trips around Auckland and Northland.

Some customers were unable to fly into Auckland, and some of the producers the tours would normally visit were closed.

Eco Zip on Waiheke Island did not suffer any damage in the storm, but managing director Gavin Oliver said they had been “absolutely hammered” financially by the huge drop in customers, with just 5% of their normal patronage over the recent long weekend.

Ben Thornton of Bush and Beach Tours has given up on trips to the Coromandel because “the roads are smashed” and repairs will take weeks, if not months.

But tours to Hobbiton have resumed and those to Waitomo Caves will recommence as soon as the caves reopen.

supplied/Stuff Cathedral Cove Kayak Tours owner Mike Grogan says the terrible sea conditions have forced him to cancel many trips this January.

Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster says it appears Waitomo experienced the greatest rainfall in the shortest period of time since records began.

Reopening will depend on how long it takes to remove silt from the floor of the main cave, but he expects the clean-up can be done in a couple of days once river levels drop sufficiently.

Holiday Parks Association chief executive Fergus Brown said wind and rain were the “enemies” of holiday parks, and smaller operators with little in the way of cabins were struggling.

When the weather packed up, guests did too, and in some areas new arrivals were unable to get through because of road closures.

waka kotahi/supplied Inspections at the summit of State Highway 25A (SH25A) on Monday show the remainder of the road has collapsed into the gully, as a result of heavy rain which continues to fall in the Coromandel region. (Image supplied by Waka Kotahi)

“This was going to be our big summer season coming out of Covid, we were expecting a fantastic January, and to have this bad weather totally out of our control is really disappointing.”

Cathedral Cover Kayaks owner Mike Grogan who says the lack of campers at nearby the nearby holiday park has an impact, but sea conditions had frequently been so bad, going out was not an option.

“There’s a point where it’s a no-go, and it’s been at that point for a week.

“I’ve been doing this for 22 years and this is the worst weather-affected season I’ve seen.

“It’s a cruel blow from mother nature.”