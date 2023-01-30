What are the rules for emergency services staff buying food while on duty?

A McDonald’s worker was probably in the right when they refused service to a group of firefighters with no wallet, a retail expert says.

A McDonald’s worker who refused service to a group of firefighters after they had spent the night dealing with flooding Tauranga properties, while one of them went home to get their wallet, was probably in the right, a retail expert says.

In a Facebook post, Papamoa Volunteer Fire Brigade member Randy Offenbaker said a group of 10 firefighters were told they could not order breakfast at McDonald’s Papamoa on Sunday, while one went home to fetch a credit card.

“We asked the manager if we could all order our breakfasts while one of our members went home to collect [a] credit card to pay. We were told no we can’t do that. Needless to say we left. Their loss, we still had to get back to station and clean up, wash and recommission the appliance, ready for the next event.” The post has since been deleted.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the situation on the weekend was “unique”, but the staff member would have done what they were told and trained for.

Training and operational systems in most corporate organisations, which includes retail chain and franchise stores, had removed the flexibility for staff to act individually.

“Staff providing products without payment and cash refunds are some of the most common themes of internal loss that retailers face. To reduce these financial risks, business processes typically remove the opportunity for staff to provide goods and services without payment when they are received.”

In this case though, the staff should have had someone they could have called - such as the store manager, or franchisee, to relay the situation and seek guidance.

Staff shortages also meant the restaurant may not have had someone there who could take the initiative to make that call, he said.

Service stations managed this kind of situation differently. People who forgot wallets or debit cards had long been a situation they managed through forms and security footage, he said.

App-based digital payment options had reduced the number of incidents – just like it would for customers who ordered at fast food restaurants but had forgotten to bring cash or a card.

But emergency services, who were not likely to have the distraction of phones with them during call-outs, could still be caught out, he said.

“It's just a pity there wasn't another customer in earshot who could have paid it forward for the firefighters, as I'm sure there would be many people that would have.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson declined to comment.

Many McDonald’s franchisee owners used to offer emergency services a 10% to 50% discount.

But the discount was banned in 2013 by police commissioner at the time, Peter Marshall, who said it damaged the reputation of police.

Emergency services were still offered discounts and deals from a number of fast food chains.

Police Association members qualified for discounts at Burger Fuel, Hell Pizza, Pita Pit and Starbucks as well as some smaller chains.

A police spokesperson said that during major operations, police operated under the Coordinated Incident Management System, which had roles dedicated to the logistics and health and wellbeing of staff, which may include the provision of meals.

Support for staff varied from events and districts, but allowances were available if, due to travel or the length of the shift, staff needed to purchase meals, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and volunteers received a 20% discount at cafes and restaurants that took part, while St John ambulance staff also receive discounts on food and other products such as travel, homeware and activities.