Can't get to your Airbnb due to Auckland floods - her is how to get a refund

Landslides and debris from the storm has blocked roads and damaged homes in Auckland’s Titirangi.

Holidaymakers who missed out on their Airbnb bookings over the long weekend because of the floods are likely to be entitled to a cash refund or travel credit.

The company’s extenuating circumstances policy states guests who have to cancel due to a state of emergency being declared, or due extreme weather events, are entitled to a refund.

However, if my experience is anything to go by, the company does not make it easy, and people should know their rights before contacting Airbnb support, to avoid being led into believing they are not eligible.

During the process I received messages suggesting it was up to the host if I received a refund – which was wrong, according to Airbnb’s own policy.

I was also told if I cancelled, the host would refund me in accordance with their cancellation policy, and any further refund would be at their discretion – also incorrect.

As Airbnb’s extenuating circumstances policy clearly states: “When this policy allows for cancellation, it controls and takes precedence over the reservation’s cancellation policy.”

In other words – the host’s cancellation policy becomes irrelevant if a guest fulfils the criteria of being covered by the extenuating circumstances policy.

It also states: “Guests that are impacted by an event covered by this policy can cancel their reservation and receive, depending on the circumstances, a cash refund, travel credit and/or other consideration” and the policy also covers experiences booked via the platform.

Recent severe rainstorms and declared states of emergency that followed also appear to qualify as covered by the extenuating circumstances policy.

The company’s list of five eligible reasons for cancelling under the policy includes: “Declared emergencies and epidemics, which includes government declared local or national emergencies”, and Natural disasters, which includes “severe and abnormal weather events”.

Let me walk you through my experience of receiving a refund via Airbnb.

When I was connected to my first support member (yes, there were two) I received a relatively generic message saying I should let the host know I was having to cancel, that I should gather documentation to support that I had a valid claim, and that I should send those documents to Airbnb with 48 hours to get the process started.

I was also advised that if they hadn’t heard back from me within seven days of cancellation, the case would be closed “for the time being”.

That was at 6.13pm. Three minutes later, I received another message from the support worker: “I would also like to inform you that I will be having two days off from work.

“I really hate to make our valued users like you wait for a long time to be assisted. I just really hope that you would understand if I am not going to be able to respond to your message,” the message continued.

“But don't worry, I promise to get in touch with you as soon as I get back to the office.If you come across any other questions or concerns, just please let me know, and we'll always be here for you!”

I raised an eyebrow, and asked for my ticket to be transferred, and to Airbnb’s credit, it was, and at 11.50pm I received a message from a second support worker.

Among more generic comments and pointings-towards-policies, he said “I just want to let you know that based on the policy if the weather or natural conditions are common enough to be foreseeable in that location, our extenuating circumstances policy will not apply.

“I just want to let you know as well that each host has a unique cancellation policy, which was taken into account while creating the listing.

“If you cancel your reservation, the host will refund you in accordance with their cancellation polic. Any further refunds outside of this range will be at the host's discretion.”

“Even though I would love to process any amount for you, my hands are currently firmly tied,” the message read.

He advised he had sent my message to the host, requesting a refund.

I responded that rainfall that was to go down as Auckland’s wettest day was not “common enough to be foreseeable” and pointed out the extenuating circumstances policy which stated it overrode any host refund policy.

He responded that Airbnb had “a specialised team that monitors these kinds of events” and decided if a location fell within the radius of the weather event. The policy online does not say whether the event has to occur at the location of the booking, only that it makes it “impracticable or illegal to complete your reservation”.

That was at 12.30am on Monday. Happily, at 12.32am the support worker said: “I am glad to inform you that I was able to convince your host to give you a full refund for your reservation” and that it would appear back in my bank account in five to 15 business days.

Following this, he said he would “go ahead and close out our conversation”.

With Waitomo also declaring a state of emergency over the weekend, and Northland declaring one on Monday afternoon, any hopeful holidaymakers affected should also be aware of this policy.

Evidence I supplied included news reports, and Auckland Council’s advisory of a state of emergency being declared.