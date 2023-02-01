Carpet-makers prepare for surge in demand after Auckland floods

Possible sewage contamination means much of Auckland’s waterlogged carpet may need to be replaced, an expert says.

Carpet-makers are preparing for a surge in demand as flood-affected Aucklanders look to replace their sodden flooring.

At least 5000 properties in the city are being assessed for flood or landslide damage following days of torrential rain.

Because floodwater is often contaminated with sewage, much of the city’s waterlogged carpet may need to be replaced, according to University of Otago senior research fellow Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard​.

"Any kind of absorbent building materials have got to go. If you have carpet or some kind of layered flooring, it may have to be replaced,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Skip bins line the streets as Aucklanders brace for more rain

* Auckland floods: Crops and home-grown vegetable patches hit by floodwater will have to be dumped

* Here are your rights and obligation for insurance and travel claims after the storm



“That's because it's not just about the surface contaminants, but also what's sitting underneath – and the smell that will not go away unless you do that.”

1 NEWS The City of Sails is bracing for more rain, with fears already-damaged properties will be hit again.

Carpet-maker and retailer Carpet Mill, which has a factory in Hamilton and operates nationwide, said on Tuesday there had already been a slight increase in inquiries.

However, the real rush was expected over the next couple of weeks as insurance claims were finalised, spokesperson Candice Anderson said.

She said Carpet Mill was well-placed to handle any increase.

“We manufacture our own carpet, and we have plenty of yarn in stock. We also have our own carpet layers ready to lay, as well as being able to contract that work out if we need to.”

Customers usually had their carpet installed within three weeks of getting in touch with the company and, while that waiting time could be extended if demand jumped significantly, there was no need to panic, Anderson said.

“If your insurance has been organised, get the process started and the ball rolling, and it shouldn’t take too much longer than usual.”

A spokesperson for wool carpet maker Bremworth said it was “hectic” at the company on Tuesday and no further comment would be available by deadline.