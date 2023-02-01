Auckland floods: Do you have the right to refuse work if you're affected by flooding?

Do you have the right to refuse work if you're affected by flooding?

Thousands of Aucklanders have woken up to yet another deluge of rain and rising floodwaters.

So if you can’t make it to work on Wednesday because your street is blocked, your up to your knees in water or are battling with another big clean up, what are your rights?

During a natural disaster there are a number of reasons why an employee may not be able to work, such as an employer is unable to provide any work or a suitable and safe workplace, workers can’t access the workplace because of restrictions such as road closures, they are sick or injured or needs to care for someone who is, or their usual mode of transport is unavailable.

But according to Employment NZ advised on its website that whether this was paid or unpaid time off would be covered by the employment agreement.

READ MORE:

* The people behind te reo's massive rise in the music charts

* 'We're coming after them': Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' warning to All Blacks

* Annual fall of house prices now biggest since global financial crisis, but 'floor' could come this year: Corelogic



Kimberly Jarvis, employment lawyer and partner at WebbFarry Lawyers said workers should get in touch with their employer as soon as possible to discuss their options.

“Most employers are happy to work with staff to find an appropriate solution if the workplace is open but the staff member cannot attend,” Jarvis said

Many employers had policies for such events, for example it was common in Dunedin for employers to have a snow day policy, which might set out that staff would make reasonable efforts to get to work if it was safe, and what leave could be used if it was not safe to come in, she said.

MetService MetService's national forecast, issued Tuesday January 31.

“Usually employers and employees can agree on what leave could be used if it is not safe to come in. Some agree to treat it as though it’s a sick day, others will agree to apply it as annual leave.

“If an employee doesn’t have any leave left then they should talk to the employer about whether they are willing to agree to the employee taking leave in advance, or taking unpaid leave,” Jarvis said.

Blair Scotland of Dundas Street lawyers said it came down to the legal nitty-gritty for each particular circumstance a person was in.

“People need to account for the relevant circumstances everybody is in. But I remember particularity out of Christchurch, was people taking pragmatic common sense and a human approach to dealing with things.”

Employment NZ advised on its website that just because schools were closed in Auckland until next week, it did not workers could use their sick leave. Instead, Scotland said if possible people could work from home until their children were back to school, or opt to use their holiday leave.

A worker could use sick leave if their partner or dependents were injured or sick, the agency said.

If it was not safe to be at work, staff could stop work because of health and safety concerns under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Shift workers were governed by a different set of rules – if a workplace could not provide them with work or a suitable and safe workplace, this was considered a cancellation of the employee’s shift, the website advised.

Whether a worker was entitled to compensation from their employer for the cancelled shift, or ending a current shift early, would again depend on the employment agreement.