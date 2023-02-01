Gumboots, wet vacuums and dehumidifiers run low in flood-hit regions

Gumboots, wet vacuums and dehumidifiers are low in stock throughout flood-hit regions as people are forced to once again wade through water after a second deluge of rain overnight.

Mitre 10 spokesperson Chris Peak said initially Aucklanders were in “damage control mode” and submersible pumps, wet vacuums, flood dams and drain coils flew out the door.

“As the weekend unfolded and the clean-up got underway, demand shifted to mops, cleaning products and dehumidifiers.

“We expect building materials like plasterboard and plywood will also see increases as people move to repairing their homes and businesses,” Peak said.

“We have good stock levels through the network, and we’re working closely with our suppliers to make sure we can continue to support our customers through this difficult time.”

A number of The Warehouse stores throughout Auckland had limited or no stock of gumboots on Wednesday.

A The Warehouse spokesperson said more stock was arriving in stores each day.

Supplied Gumboots are low in stock in the Auckland region.

“We have good availability across items like buckets, mops, tarps and cleaning supplies.

Staff had also been working closely with local community groups donating essential items like bedding, towels, food, clothing, cleaning products and equipment, along with vouchers to purchase the things they needed.

The retailers had also set up a $1 donation in stores nationwide, which would go to community groups supporting those the recovery.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Kelly Faaui and her family lost everything when a flood ripped through south Auckland.

Bunnings Warehouse national operations manager Derek Powell, said the company was working with suppliers to ensure good supply of essential items.

“We’ve certainly seen many Kiwis looking for products to help them both protect and clean up their homes from heavy rainfall, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure we have what they need,” Powell said.

All stores, apart from Bunnings Glenfield, were open, he said.