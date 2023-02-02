Broccoli prices fluctuating sharply as wet weather continues

Fresh veggies could be in short supply due to the Auckland floods. The damage has been particularly severe in the city's 'food bowl' of Pukekohe.

The price of a head of broccoli is about the same as a kilogram of potatoes and brown onions, as farmers battle a poor growing season forcing prices to fluctuate.

A survey of the price of supermarket staples by Stuff shows in August last year the price of broccoli was between $2.49 and $2.99 at selected New World, Pak ‘n Save and Countdowns in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

In September and October prices rose to between $2.99 and $4.99 before dropping back down in November.

This month prices have continued to rise back up to the $4 mark at an Auckland New World, while Christchurch had the cheapest head on special at $1.99.

A price of a kilogram of potatoes was sitting between $2.79 and $4.99 on January 30, while a kilogram of brown onions was between $3.49 and $3.99.

A spokesperson for produce grower LeaderBrand said the price of the vegetable would continue to fluctuate as supply of all fresh produce, as well as broccoli, was lower than normal due to the weather affecting the main growing regions in the North Island.

“The price of domestic fresh produce varies because of a number of factors but generally is determined by the volume available at the time of purchase. Some weeks growers will make a profit, other weeks we’re selling our product for less than the cost to produce it,” she said.

“The reality is that we’re all-seeing increased volatility in our weather patterns and global inflation is affecting inputs such as fertiliser and fuel as well as labour and freight costs which all directly impacts the price of domestic fresh produce.”

The La Nina weather patern was continuing to bring persistent wet and cold weather which was affecting growers across the entire North Island, which had been the case for several months, and January had just had its wettest month on record, the she said.

”Gisborne and Pukekohe normally have a long, dry summer, and we tend to worry about not having enough water.

Gisborne and Pukekohe had been affected by heavy rain and at times flooding over the last week.

The rain hampers the ability to both harvest and plant crops as tractors can’t go out in the fields when there is excess water. One bad week of weather can throw out the planting schedule for several weeks, she said.

“Like everyone, we’re all really disappointed with this weather, it’s already a really tough season on the back of an extremely challenging year for farmers throughout 2022.”

Food prices jumped by 11.3% last year, the biggest annual increase in over 30 years.

Fruit and vegetables were the second-biggest contributor to the monthly movement of prices, up 23%, in which kiwifruit, potatoes and tomatoes were the key drivers.