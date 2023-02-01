Here's why you can expect to pay more for beer this year

Mic Heynekamp of Eddyline Brewery with the companies new carbon dioxide (CO2) capture system and the existing bottled CO2 tanks. The Stoke, Nelson company will be the first New Zealand craft brewer to engineer a brewing operation to capture CO2 from the brewing operation and use it to carbonate the companies beer products.

The Brewers Association says consumers can expect to pay even more for beer this year, as the Co2 shortage and climbing inflation affect brewers.

It comes as the industry made $3.3 billion in sales last year. Compared with 2021, the brewing industry increased its contribution to the New Zealand economy by more than $500,000 in the year to September.

While the value of beer increased, consumption levels remained the same, the latest research report from New Zealand Institute of Economic Research said.

The industry was found to generate more than $900 million in revenue for the government.

Low and no-alcohol beer sales had grown 750% since 2019 and low-carb beer accounted for 13% of the entire beer market.

Dylan Firth, executive director of the Brewer Association of New Zealand, said significant supply chain disruption, including with the sourcing of CO2 and barley, had resulted in difficulties in production and increased costs, which would soon flow through to retail prices for some beer brands

Firth said the industry had experienced a bounce-back in sales and a shift to more drinking in hospitality venues over the past year, which had contributed to the increase the value of sales. In 2021, the industry made $2.8b in sales.

Inflation had pushed up the overall price of a beer, and consumers were now also favouring more premium beers that came with a higher price tag, he said.

Prices could increase further as access to CO2 remained a challenge and many breweries had reduced their production as a result.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff More beer was sold through hospitality venues last year, returning to pre-Covid pandemic trends.

In the short-term supply would remain scarce even though the Kapuni plant had reopened and was operating at limited capacity. New Zealand sourced a significant amount of its CO2 supply from Marsden Point oil refinery before it closed down, and maintenance shutdowns at Kapuni and reduced output out of Europe had rocked the industry.

Another maintenance shutdown was scheduled for later this month at Kapuni.

Firth said the price of barley and other inputs for beer brewing had also been pushed up due to the war with Russia in Ukraine, which had affected brewers’ production costs.

“Many people have put their prices up because of it and I think there will be more that look to do it – by how much will depend on if the cost of CO2 goes up even more.

“It’s gone up hugely for some people – 500% to 600% for some – and our high levels of inflation linked to excise tax [have also driven price increases] ... and with the way inflation is sitting with CPI sitting at 7.3%, the next excise tax increase is likely to be higher.”

Supplied Dylan Firth of the Brewers Association says the CO2 shortage has pushed up the price of beer production.

Firth said breweries were generally nervous about the predicted recession but were optimistic about a return of more tourists and increase in sales this year.

New Zealanders consumed more than 296 million litres of beer in the year to September 2022, according to Stats NZ.

Total consumption has remained at about 290 million litres annually since 2016. However, with population growth, the per capita consumption rate had declined.

The brewing industry in New Zealand was made up of 200 breweries, as of September last year.