Airbnb confirms guests booked in flooded areas are entitled to refunds

Airbnb guests who could not make their bookings in Auckland and surrounding areas impacted by the flooding and evacuations are entitled to refunds, the company’s country manager Susan Wheeldon says.

But Wellingtonian Amy Harrison said her group was still being refused a refund by Airbnb staff, and told it was up to the host to decide if they got a refund.

That was despite Wheeldon confirming that where a cancellation fell under the company’s Extenuating Circumstances Policy the host's cancellation policy was superseded.

Harrison said she and two friends had booked an Airbnb apartment in central Auckland for Sunday and Monday night while on a trip to the cancelled Laneway festival, at the cost of $540.

When Laneway was cancelled on Saturday afternoon, the group contacted the host and requested a refund, explaining a state of emergency had been declared and advice was not to travel.

Harrison said the group was met with a straight decline, with the host saying the apartment was still usable and flights were still running.

“Yes technically the airport was open, but I think it does contravene Civil Defence advice that you shouldn’t fly to the region,” Harrison said.

They then contacted Airbnb’s customer support and were assigned two different mediators.

Screenshots from the conversations with the Airbnb show the mediators repeatedly falsely claiming the refund was up to the host, and dependent on the host’s own selected cancellation policy.

That was despite the group repeatedly pointing to the extenuating circumstances policy, which stated the flooding and declaration of a state of emergency clearly fulfilled the criteria for a full refund.

“We linked Airbnb their own policy and asked them to tell us how it doesn’t apply in that case, and we have sent through evidence of a local state of emergency,” Harrison said.

“It is a bit crazy that Airbnb clearly has this policy, but it doesn't apply because the host said it doesn’t? That seems mad to me.

“Airbnb are refusing to acknowledge that their policy stands,” she said.

The group applied for the refund, but made a deliberate choice not to cancel the reservation.

“We didn’t want to cancel, because if we had cancelled then we would have accepted the cancellation policy and not been able to get a refund – that’s my understanding.”

Harrison said the issue might lie in Airbnb being a large multinational, and not aware of the conditions on the ground in New Zealand.

“People have died, you know? This isn’t like a bit of rain that is preventing us going to a fun concert.”

Susan Wheeldon said support staff were trained to provide assistance to guests and hosts with respect to a variety of issues.

“However, where members of our community have not enjoyed a positive experience, we welcome and encourage feedback to help our team continually improve,” Wheeldon said.

“The safety of all impacted hosts and guests is one of our top priorities, and we continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

The group had received a notice of a refund from the Laneway festival, and credit for their flights with Air New Zealand.

What should you say to Airbnb to get your refund?

Guests who either could not leave affected areas to get to their Airbnb, or whose Airbnb was in an affected area, should all be covered for a refund.

When requesting a refund, firstly approach the host, and if they refuse, request it via Airbnb support.

Do not cancel the reservation prior to going through the Airbnb mediation process, as screenshots with Airbnb support shows mediators saying if the reservation is cancelled on the guest’s end, the host’s cancellation policy applies.

This may not be strictly speaking true if the extenuating circumstances policy is retrospectively found to apply, but it is a complication best avoided.

Guests should state in their communications with Airbnb staff that they are requesting the refund under the “Extenuating Circumstances Policy”, which lists declared emergencies and epidemics, which includes Government declared local or national emergencies, and natural disasters, which includes severe and abnormal weather events, as reasons for cancellation that are covered.

Guests should also point out company’s extenuating circumstances policy states: “When this policy allows for cancellation, it controls and takes precedence over the reservation’s cancellation policy” to avoid any claims that a refund is at the host’s discretion, or reliant upon their policies.

You will be asked to supply evidence – links to news reports and Government announcements of states of emergency and extreme flooding should suffice.