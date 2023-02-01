$23m central Queenstown hotel development site for sale

An image of the proposed $200 million hotel complex on Brecon St, in central Queenstown.

A $23 million central-Queenstown development site, which has consent for one of the highest buildings in town, is up for sale.

Developer Graham Wilkinson was granted permission to build a 393-room, seven-storey hotel complex on the Brecon St site in 2019.

It was to include four buildings and 12 ground floor commercial tenancies.

However, the site is now for sale with Colliers Queenstown.

READ MORE:

* Hotel giant Marriott International to run planned and affordable "Moxy Queenstown"

* Developer's big plans for nine-storey hotel in cental Queenstown

* Surge in developments shaves occupancies and profits for hotel operators



Supplied/Stuff Large new central Queenstown entertainment venue Kingpin opened in the Upper Village precinct in 2022.

The company said it is one of the most strategic development sites in the Asia-Pacific.

Broker Barry Robertson said it had a rateable valuation of about $23m.

Recent commercial sales in the area were for between $5000 and $6000 per square metre.

That would equate to between $19.5m and $23.5m on the 3909sqm site.

It is in the town centre on a site currently housing a mini golf centre. Opposite the site is the prominent iFLY building, and the new Upper Village retail and entertainment centre.

Nearby is the Skyline Gondola complex, which is undergoing a $100m upgrade, and at the rear is the Lakeview site, where fast-track consent was recently granted for a billion-dollar apartment, hotel and commercial development.

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer, says Tourism Minister Stuart Nash during a visit to Queenstown. Video first published October 28 2022.

The company said the average occupancy for Queenstown hotels for the December 2022 quarter was 64% of the rate achieved for the same period in 2019, but the average room rate was $286 compared to $265 in 2019.

The property is for sale via deadline private treaty closing on March 9, unless sold prior.