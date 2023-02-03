What an egg: Pricing mistake offers some Countdown customers an eggcellent deal

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

Countdown customers at a Christchurch store have been able to get an eggsellent deal on a 20 pack of eggs for $8.50 online, despite the rest of the nation paying the correct price of $15.80 for two weeks.

The 20 pack of Countdown mixed grade barn raised eggs for $8.50 online at Countdown Moorhouse Ave, but the in-store price was $15.80.

Nationwide, the price was also $15.80.

But a check of the eggs at Moorhouse Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday morning the price was $8.50.

READ MORE:

* The great egg-scape: Cruise ship crew cleans out Countdown shelves after being turned away by Four Square

* No yolk: Store scrambles to stop cruise employees buying up town's egg supply

* Could quails be the answer to the chicken and egg crisis?



A Countdown spokesperson said the correct price was $15.80.

She said although Countdown Moorhouse is a bricks and mortar store, it was also part of an online fulfilment centre.

“These were previously treated as two separate stores in our IT system and by our website. Recently we merged them into one single store in our IT system and on our website, and in doing this the product you’ve mentioned got stuck at a historic price for online delivery orders.

Screenshot Countdown Moorhouse Ave shoppers can get a pack of 20 eggs online for $8.50, but in store they cost $15.80.

“This means that online customers have been paying less than the correct price for about two weeks.”

According to a Stuff survey on grocery prices at New World, Pak ‘n Save and Countdown in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the cheapest price of a dozen size 7 Farmer Brown eggs was $6.30 at Countdown Moorhouse Ave and Porirua, while the most expensive was $6.95 at New World Durham St, Christchurch.

This was up from August were prices ranged between $4.49 and $6.35.

The price increase had been fuelled by the recent phasing out of battery cages which caused a shortage last month.

On Friday Countdown said in an email to customers that while there was a supply shortage, the situation was improving.

Supplied The Countdown eggs are $15.80 nationwide.

“The good news is, we’re seeing supply start to improve, especially now we’ve moved past Christmas demand. Word from the farms is that things will only get better in the coming weeks and months,” the email read.

But the Countdown spokesperson said egg supply in the North Island had been impacted by road and rail closures over the past few days.

“We’re working closely with our farmers to get more eggs back on shelf as soon as we can, and expect that supply will improve significantly in the coming weeks and months,” she said.

Some stores had imposed a two carton limit per customer.

Stuff’s grocery price survey found a dozen size 7 eggs were available online at all stores apart from Pak ‘n Save Moorhouse Ave, Riccarton or Northlands in Christchurch, and only half a dozen was available at Countdown Mount Roskill in Auckland.

Auckland restaurant Lucky 8 managing director Julian Diprose said it had experienced a “massive price increase” for eggs over the past month because of the shortage.

Countdown’s price mishap comes after the supermarket admitted that the specials advertised on its website are in some cases substantially lower than those actually on offer both in-store and online last month.