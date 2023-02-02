Seats changed, no refunds and 'lack of communication' from Ticketek

Stacey Stocker had her seats for the Killers changed at the last minute by Ticketek and was put in a seat with obstructed views despite paying for premium seats.

Concert-goers and sports fans say they are battling with ticketing company Ticketek to get refunds for events and compensation for seat changes made at the last minute.

A Ticketek spokesperson said it was dealing with “unprecedented volume” of customer queries and was working through responses.

But Stacey Stocker said two months was too long to wait for communication from the company after her seats were changed at the last minute for the The Killers at Christchurch Arena.

She spent $171 on two seated tickets she chose herself, only to have the seating plan changed, and her seats moved by Ticketek to the side of the stage where her view was hampered by a giant screen.

“There are so many people they moved from fabulous seats to a seat where we couldn't see,” she said.

”Everyone was angry. We paid top dollar to have awesome seats, and they moved us to the outside view. At least we saw them walking on – that was about it.”

Her attempts to contact Ticketek for compensation had been futile with emails, phone calls gone unanswered.

“They have taken our money and not provides a service we paid for. Let alone ignoring everyone about it.”

Ruan Bangcal also had an Ed Sheeran ticket and said she’d had a “very frustrating experience” attempting to get a refund for the concert because she could no longer go.

“We couldn't get a hold of them at all,” she said.

A few days ago the tickets were updated, and she received two sets of the same tickets.

“One set was still the normal one and a duplicated one on red, meaning refunded.

“We checked any emails or our bank account, but there was no refund or any email at all. The next day, the 'refunded' ticket was gone, and we are left with the ticket that we can't use or get refund.”

Another Ed Sheeran ticket holder purchased four refundable tickets but had fallen ill with Covid and could no longer attend.

As part of the policy ticketholders could request a refund if they had Covid, as long as the request was made prior to the event, and they could not attend due to their isolation period running over the concert date, but her attempts to cancel had gone unnoticed, and she still had no refund.

“The concert is today, and we still have zero communication and zero refund.”

Ticketholders for the rained-off ASB Classic match on January 4 were also still waiting for refunds a month later.

A Ticketek spokesperson said the majority of ticket refunds for the cancelled match had been automatically processed by Ticketek.

Delays might occur for customers who purchased tickets in person or who had since changed their credit card details, because a more manual process is required, she said.

“Auckland has been suffering adverse weather conditions for a number of weeks now, and so understandably there has been an unprecedented amount of event cancellations requiring a high volume of refunds.”

When asked about the lack of communication from the company she repeated there was an “unprecedented volume” of customer queries due to flood impacted events in NZ, coupled with Ed Sheeran concerts.

“Ticketek appreciates the patience of customers as we work through responses. “