ASA rules Domino's misled consumers with '50% off' promo

Domino’s Pizza misled consumers with an advertisement offering 50% off its “entire menu,” the Advertising Standards Authority has ruled.

The advertisement was delivered by text message and a pop-up for the chain’s mobile app last Labour Weekend and offered “50% off our entire menu”.

However, it did not apply to Domino’s extra value or value ranges or its mini pizzas, amounting to more than 20 items.

Two complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) raised concerns about the number of exclusions to the offer.

“I ordered a meat lover's pizza which is part of their traditional range and I didn’t get 50% off as advertised,” one complaint said.

“There are also other products like a combo deal with a drink and garlic bread also not a part of the deal.”

Domino’s defended the advertisements, saying an asterisk included in the text message indicated terms and conditions applied to the deal.

The text message also included a link to its website, where exclusions to the promotion were listed.

Domino’s said the mobile app pop-up made it clear users had to select “Add to order” to apply the promotion.

“Had the complainant done this, the meat lovers pizza which was ordered, which forms part of the traditional range, would have been 50% off in accordance with the promotion,” it said.

Domino’s said it was a standard practice for businesses running multiple promotions at once to exclude combo deals from their offers and “reasonable for customers to interpret that ‘entire menu’ refers only to single menu items.”

However, the chain had amended its advertisements to include “selected pizzas” rather than “entire menu” and that terms and conditions applied.

The ASA complaints board said the claim of a discount across the entire menu could lead consumers to believe most, if not all, of the Domino's range was included.

It said the disclaimer showed a large proportion of the menu was excluded, “significantly diminishing the offer.”

The board ruled the advertisements were in breach of the Advertising Standards Code, which states disclaimers or small print must not contradict the claims that they qualify.

Because Domino’s had already committed to amending the advertisements for future use, no further action was required.