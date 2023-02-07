St Pierre's Sushi expanding business, set to roll-out second drive-thru

St Pierre's Onehunga’s drive-thru shop in Auckland is one of its most popular restaurants.

St Pierre’s Sushi is expanding its restaurant footprint, with up to five more stores set to open this year.

The sushi chain started in Wellington almost 40 years ago and has 69 restaurants spread across the country. It has begun diversifying its business in recent years.

It opened its first St Pierre’s drive-thru sushi shop in Onehunga in Auckland 12 months ago, and construction on its second drive-thru location will begin in middle of this year, with a third location planned to follow a year later.

The second drive-thru St Pierre’s is expected to open in Hastings in mid-2024.

St Pierre’s will open two more regular format stores this year, one in Hamilton and Timaru, and has plans to secure more stores in Palmerston North and Dunedin.

Its Bento Bowl business serving hot food was set up in 2000 and in recent years has been in expansion mode, opening up more outlets within new St Pierre’s locations and food courts. There are 30 Bento Bowls today with more to be rolled out with future St Pierre’s openings.

The brand had also began establishing its sushi train restaurant concept K10 in 2019. It has two restaurants under that brand; one each in Newmarket and Ponsonby.

Nicholas Katsoulis, managing director of St Pierre’s Sushi, said the Onehunga drive-thru store was performing very well and more than half of all orders it received at that site were via the drive-thru.

He said people tended to buy more with the drive-thru.

Supplied/Stuff St Pierre's Onehunga drive-thru in Auckland has proven there is demand for drive-by sushi.

Christchurch could also house another drive-thru store in the future, although no plans had been cemented, he said.

“We’re quite cautious, we’re not a big company with huge financial backing, we’re quite conservative in our approach, but we’re definitely enthusiastic about the next [drive-thru store] in Hastings and we have earmarked a couple of other potential areas that we are looking at for more too,” said Katsoulis.

St Pierre’s is yet to open a store in Dunedin, and does not yet have a footprint in every town and city across the country.

It recently opened its firsts stores in Tauranga, Ashburton, Nelson, and another Auckland store Karaka in South Auckland, after closing its Pakarunga and one of its Queen St stores last year.

Katsoulis said St Pierre’s planned to have 100 stores operating over the next five to 10 years.

And he said it could perhaps make an overseas debut, although there were no plans at this stage.

St Pierre’s established its K10 sushi train restaurant concept as a way to introduce traditional Japanese-style sushi to the market. Katsoulis described its offering as the type of sushi you would be likely to eat if you were to visit Japan, such as raw prawns and exotic types of fish.

Its Bento Bowl concept was founded to offer other Japanese dishes outside of sushi, hot food such Japanese curries and katsubi dishes.

About half of all new stores recently opened have a Bento Bowl and most new openings would include this brand, too.

Katsoulis describes St Pierre’s as in “steady expansion” mode after a few years of rapid expansion.

He said the business had been able to grow effectively outside of Auckland, where its head office was based, as it had established a partnership model with restaurant store managers that mimicked parts of a franchise model, although all stores remained company-owned.

Supplied Nicholas Katsoulis, managing director of St Pierre’s Sushi.

Katsoulis said the hospitality and food sector remained a challenged market, but he was pleased St Pierre’s same-store sales growth had been “reasonable”.

St Pierre’s imports the majority of its ingredients from Japan, and faced significant cost pressures on that front last year, though this had now stabilised, he said.

He said the labour market remained challenging to find good staff.

“Looking for talent is always a challenge for any business at any time and now is one of the most challenging times, I would say.”

St Pierre’s faced minimal store damage due to the wild Auckland weather.

Katsoulis said St Pierre’s had always been a low-tech-use company, but was beginning to explore how technology could be implemented to benefit its operations.

It had recently signed on with Uber Eats, and its online ordering system developed through Covid-19 disruption had proven successful, and it was beginning to experiment with self-service kiosks, he said.

“There is quite a lot of technology we are looking at out of Japan.”

St Pierre’s started in the early 90s, at a time were there was little Japanese available in the market. It started out as a fish and seafood deli, later morphing into a New Zealand take on sushi after Katsoulis visited Japan and fell in love with sushi.