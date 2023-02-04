Farmer's C-bomb leads to $20,000 payout for former worker

Pinevale Farms Ltd has been ordered to pay $20,000 compensation to a former worker. (File photo)

A dairy farming business has been ordered to pay $20,000 compensation after its director was recorded using the word c... during a conversation with a former worker.

Kimberley Price​ was employed as a casual relief milker by Pinevale Farms from January 2020 to October 2021.

During that time, Pinevale’s sole director Mark Hurst​ failed to keep wage, time and leave records, underpaid Price by $25,000 and “constructively dismissed” her after their working relationship soured, the Employment Relations Authority has ruled.

At the beginning of her employment, Hurst and Price verbally agreed she would cover 10 milkings a week at the Rangiora farm, with a net payment of $70 for each, including holiday pay of 8%. No written employment agreement was signed.

Although initially helped with her tasks, which included getting the cows in, hosing the shed down after milking and returning the cows to their paddocks, Price was largely sole charge after a week.

Her day began about 5am with morning milking completed by about 9:30am. She would then have a break off the farm and return for afternoon milking.

In March 2020, Price agreed to take on some general farm work, including shifting equipment and fencing, as well as calf rearing.

This change meant her break after morning milking was used for breakfast, and she would then return to the farm to complete the extra tasks before afternoon milking, finishing between 4pm and 5pm, she said.

In the same month, Price moved in to accommodation on the farm. Hurst set rent at $240 per week, with half of that to be free in exchange for Price working additional hours on general farm labouring tasks.

However, Hurst said Price did not pay the remainder of her rent and effectively lived rent-free.

He also disputed her hours of work, saying each milking took two to three hours and that Price would take her break without doing much farm work.

Hurst said Price set her own roster by writing her availability on a calendar in the milking shed. In contrast, Price said her hours were directed by Hurst.

The pair agreed their relationship was “rather fraught” at times. Price said she was frustrated by Hurst’s communication style, failure to provide agreed time off at weekends and not always paying her regularly or for all hours worked.

Hurst said Price was paid $700 per week regardless of how many milkings she covered and would sometimes be paid extra for additional farm work out of a separate farm account.

He said Price was a difficult employee who set her own hours, was frequently rude and disrespectful, and had been given written warnings for animal welfare and communication issues.

Price said she did not have any disciplinary meetings and did not receive the warning letters produced during the authority’s investigation process.

In July 2021, Hurst learnt Price was looking for other work. Price said she had decided to move on but did not want to leave Hurst without milking cover. Finding work mid-season was difficult, and she was lucky to find an opportunity, she said.

Price said Hurst got increasingly “snarky” with her from July to September 2021 and avoided communicating with her.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Kimberley Price was employed as a relief milker but took on many other farm tasks, the ERA heard. (File photo)

According to her lawyer, a phone conversation on September 14, 2021, was the catalyst for Price leaving the job.

The call, recorded without Hurst’s consent, began with discussion about scheduling a day off for Price who was “clearly expressing frustration”, authority member David Beck​ said.

“Upon reviewing the recording, it is clear the parties were, to put it colloquially, ‘effing and blinding’ at each other,” he said.

“Mr Hurst was initially calm, reasonable, and accommodating until Ms Price forcefully highlighted her past concerns including a belief that holidays and time in lieu were owed.

“Mr Hurst did then use the term c... in an offensive manner, but Ms Price’s response was not one of outrage. She repeated the word back to him, and he backed down from the suggestion he had made that Ms Price was being awkward in her leave request.”

On September 26, Price left a letter of resignation in an area Hurst used for his administration. The letter was gone the following day but was not discussed, Price said.

The letter gave a week’s notice. Hurst initially claimed Price stopped coming into work without an explanation after September 25, and he found the resignation letter “about a week later”.

However, during the investigation meeting Hurst said he was aware Price had worked out her notice period and moved out on October 3, but he had withheld payment because the accommodation was left untidy.

In his decision, Beck said, although Price was not offended by language that would be unacceptable in other settings, Hurst’s use of the word c... during the recorded conversation went too far, and he was bluntly dismissive of her legitimate concerns.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff According to her lawyer, a phone conversation on September 14, 2021, was the catalyst for Price leaving the job (file photo).

His approach to the end of Price’s employment had undermined her confidence and wellbeing, and the impact was exacerbated by his personal attack on her credibility in caring for animals, Beck said.

“Ms Price impressed the authority as a proud, independent, and determined person who placed a significant emphasis in her life on the care of animals and allegations of mistreatment caused her unnecessary distress and potentially damaged her reputation.

“Evidence from Ms Price’s new employer and compelling character evidence went some way to alleviating this situation.”

Beck found Price had been constructively dismissed by Pinevale. The business was ordered to pay Price $20,000 in compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity and injury to feelings, as well as $25,800 in unpaid wages, unpaid holiday pay of $8287.13 and $2160 for working on nine public holidays.

Interest was also to be paid on the outstanding amounts, calculated over 18 months.