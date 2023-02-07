What can you do if you hit ticket trouble?

Six60 ticketholders are still waiting for refunds after their Wellington shows were postponed.

It has been a summer of ticket discontent for some New Zealanders, as more people come forward with stories of their seats being changed, battling for refunds and poor communication from ticketing companies.

Following a Stuff story last week about Ticketek issues, more people have complained they have been waiting months for refunds and compensation from the ticket issuer.

Colin Green said he was still waiting for a refund from Ticketek for a Six60 concert in October last year – others were still waiting for Snoop Dogg refunds.

An Auckland Six60 concertgoer said she was unable to get a refund from Ticketmaster after it changed her seats.

“To make the experience even worse, I also had an embarrassing altercation with the person who was originally allocated the seats,” she said in a complaint to Ticketmaster.

“He stated we were sitting in his seats, which we clearly were not. I had to convince this person that these were not his seats, and assisted him locate his new seating location.

“I could clearly see on his Ticketmaster app, he was originally allocated the seats. I should not have to deal with your customers which could have escalated due to your reconfiguration of the seating you had already sold.”

Commerce Commission spokesperson Vanessa Horne said in the last six months, the commission had received 48 inquiries related to Ticketek, the majority of which were related to the timing of refunds and high call volumes making it difficult for consumers to reach customer service.

Other alleged issues related to delivery of tickets, seating changes, pricing and undisclosed charges.

But the Commerce Commission was not investigating.

So what can you do if you’re still waiting for a refund, can’t get a hold of the ticketing company or believe you have a right to further compensation?

Horne people could make a complaint to the commission if they believed a business had breached the Fair Trading Act.

“In general, businesses must not mislead consumers about their right to a refund or the right of the business to retain payments the consumer has made.

“They should also take care not to mislead consumers with statements about the time it will take for a refund to be processed, when these timeframes are not able to be met. Misleading consumers about their rights is likely to breach the Fair Trading Act.”

If a consumer was having trouble getting a refund, they could contact other organisations that might be able to help, including Consumer Protection, the Citizens Advice Bureau or the Disputes Tribunal, she said.

A claim to the Disputes Tribunal cost $45 to file for claims under $2000, Consumer NZ spokesperson Vanessa Pratley said.

She advised consumers to fill out a Ticketek contact form with a complaint or application for a refund as soon as possible.

“Take a screenshot of what you submitted and when you submitted it. Even if Ticketek don’t get back to you right away, by filling out the form you’ve got some evidence of your complaint.”

This was important because Ticketek’s general terms and conditions stated that people must apply for a refund within a reasonable time.

“We consider 20 working days to be more than reasonable,” Pratley said.

If you paid by debit or credit card, you can apply for a chargeback with your bank.

But Ticketek had the right to change a seat without consent.

“We think this is an unfair contract term and anyone who has had a seat downgrade should be compensated the difference in ticket prices or given a full refund if they choose not to attend the event,” Pratley said.