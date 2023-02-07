Restaurant where everything on the menu is $8 isn't lucky enough to avoid inflation

Lucky 8 restaurant co-owner Julian Diprose has had to raise the price of his $8 menu to $8.88.

A restaurant that shot to popularity because everything on the menu was $8 has been forced to increase the cost of its dishes to $8.88 thanks to inflation.

Lucky 8, an Asian-inspired tapas restaurant on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd, opened a year ago and is fully booked every weekend.

All of its menu items and drinks on tap were $8, but in August the restaurant was struggling to keep prices down, as inflation caused wages and food prices to go up.

Now, managing director Julian Diprose said it could no longer survive with prices at $8, and increased the price to $8.88 to maintain the eight theme that had made it so well-known.

“We were going to do $8.80, however it didn’t feel right and decided to go with $8.88,” he said.

The rising price of food and rising wages last year were the key drivers in the price rise.

“Due to the increasing rate of inflation, we were seeing an increase in our cost of goods,” he said.

“To ensure we could maintain the same quality we thought it was best that we increase the price.”

Food prices jumped 11.3% last year, which was the biggest annual increase since April 1990, when food prices increased by 11.4%, while Stats NZ reported that annual inflation was unchanged at 7.2% in the three months to the end of December.

“Our main focus is to serve high quality food and beverage as well as providing amazing service. With this front of mind we made the decision to increase the price as we couldn’t see the cost of goods returning to what it once was,” Diprose said.

Diprose said the restaurant would try to maintain the $8.88 price for as long as possible.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lucky 8, an Asian-inspired tapas restaurant on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd.

“Our aim is to maintain this price for the duration of 2023. We will get creative with our menu and look for ways to continue this pricing.”

Next year, it might have to introduce some higher-priced sharing items, he said.

“At the way things are going currently I think it would be difficult for us to return to $8 pricing.”