Hobson's sandwich ham recalled due to listeria risk

The recalled ham has the batch number 1SA4 and best before date of March 3.

Some Hobson’s brand sandwich ham is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

The product, with the batch number 1SA4 and best before date of March 3, 2023, was sold at Gilmours Manukau, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Other stores may also be affected, and up-to-date details would be posted on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ food recall page.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle​ said the foodborne bacteria could make people sick and ham from the recalled batch should not be eaten.

Listeria can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

Ham affected by the recall can be returned for a refund.