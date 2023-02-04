Topp Twins, Tāme Iti, 'my mum': Kiwi celebrities pick who should be on our banknotes

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together. (This video was first published in May, 2022)

As Australia gets set to strip the British monarchy from its banknotes, there’ll likely be more than just a few Kiwis wishing we’d follow suit.

Aussie’s $5 bill is the country’s only remaining banknote to still feature the late Queen Elizabeth II and she’s going to be replaced not with King Charles III but an Indigenous design, the nations' central bank announced on Thursday. The King is still expected to appear on coins currently bearing her image.

Here in Aotearoa, the Reserve Bank has already signalled our new currency will feature the King, but not for ages. It’ll be several years before coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II are replaced, and even longer for the $20 note to change.

Nonetheless, plenty of Kiwis would like to see another sort of change, and a quick scroll through previous editions of Stuff’s Sunday Magazine’s ‘I wish’ column offers plenty of options from local celebs.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Tāme Iti on our banknotes? Why not!

Musician Teeks says the person he wishes was on a banknote is none other than activist, artist and actor Tāme Iti.

“He’s an icon, and a personal hero of mine,” Teeks says, adding he has a playful nature in all he does but is “also a badass”.

“I loved that video where he went into that hotel in Wellington and changed his misspelled name on a painting, and they had Snoop Dogg playing in the background. We need a few more people like him”

Michèle A'Court, meanwhile, has another option, or two to be precise. The comedian says beloved and all-round good sorts The Topp Twins – Jools and Lynda Topp – deserve to replace Ernest Rutherford on our banknotes.

“One of the Topps’ songs I love most is a 1980s anti-nuke protest song called I Only Hope That We Don’t Die From Radiation Burns. I reckon there’d be a certain poetry to the twins knocking the guy who split the atom off the $100 note.”

KIERAN SCOTT/Supplied Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is Kate Sylvester’s pick for our banknotes.

Designer Kate Sylvester’s pick is former PM Helen Clark – “she’s such a great role model for people” – while former All Black Josh Kronfeld votes for gold medallist Sir Murray Halberg.

“Our son has cerebral palsy and what Murray has done through his trust (the Halberg Foundation) is incredible. It would be amazing to have an iconic New Zealand artist or artwork on a note. Imagine a Hotere on a bank note.”

Author Patricia Grace chooses her son Waiariki: “A great provider of veges and fish for our family.

“He works as a builder but when the weather and tides are right he prioritises fishing. I think he'd look great on a banknote because he's got dreadlocks.”

Supplied Author Patricia Grace says her son Waiariki would look good on a banknote.

Five-time Olympic Games gold medallist Lisa Carrington says athlete Dame Yvette Williams also deserves a note of her own.

“She was our first female gold medallist at the Olympics, way back in 1952, for the long jump. She was a pioneer of women’s sport in this country and a true inspiration. She definitely paved the way for athletes like me.”

And, a bit like Patricia Grace, Boh Runga is picking someone closer to home with her mother Sophia the obvious choice.

“She’s very good with money, so it’s appropriate that she should be on a banknote,” the musician and jewellery designer said.

“Mum has always given me great investment advice, which I probably should have paid more attention to. She’ll also find this answer hilarious.”