What not to buy this month: The best and worst times to shop

With consumers continuing to face interest rate rises, a cost-of-living crisis and surging food prices, many have begun to tighten their spending.

Some shoppers wait for sales promotions to bag themselves a bargain, while others have swapped favoured stores for low-cost alternatives.

But new data reveals that saving money is not just about where people choose to spend - it can also be about when they shop.

According to product price comparison website PriceSpy, knowing the best time of year to buy a particular product can deliver big savings.

The website compared prices on more than 52,000 products through the course of last year and has revealed the cheapest - and most expensive - times to buy popular items such as iPhones, BBQs and gaming consoles.

June was found to be the most expensive month of the year to buy consumer goods, with products costing 7% or $54 more than the average price across the rest of the year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, November – the month known for big sales promotions in the lead-up to Christmas – was found to be the cheapest month of the year to shop.

STUFF/Stuff Timing your shopping well can save you money.

PriceSpy found that shoppers should put off buying barbecues in February, because the average cost could be almost $400 dearer – with prices up to 42% higher than if you were to buy during the off-peak season in May.

The highest average price for a BBQ in May was $542 compared with $936 in February.

Sunglasses, handbags and shoulder bags were also found to be most expensive and cost up to 20% more in the month of February.

Meanwhile, fridge-freezers, vacuum cleaners and laptop bags were found to be the cheapest, with average savings of up to $105 when bought this month.

123RF The price of BBQs are at an all-time high in February.

Putting off the purchase of a new lawnmower until June, after the summer has finished, could save you more than $110, and waiting until August to buy that new espresso machine could save you $63.

PriceSpy NZ country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett said there were significant savings that could easily be made if shoppers monitored prices and bought out of season.

Matinvesi-Bassett said the biggest rule of thumb for shopping was to avoid seasonality to secure the best bargains.

“Knowledge is power and knowing the best time to buy will mean that people can make their money go further,” said Matinvesi-Bassett.

The research found that buying even slightly out of season could deliver big savings.

For example, putting off the purchase of a new BBQ until May could save $258 (48%) compared to the average annual price.

Matinvesi-Bassett said the fluctuations in price across the year were often driven by supply and demand.

When consumer needs for certain goods are naturally higher, like BBQs in the summer, they can expect retailers to sell such goods at higher prices.

“Ultimately, if consumers do not have to buy something immediately, taking time to make a purchase and keeping a close eye on what price points are doing, will help deliver the best result and potentially help save thousands of dollars in the long run.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Shopping off season can yield big savings, PriceSpy has found.

PriceSpy said its research found that $2300 could be saved this year if shoppers followed its buying advice.

The lowest average price of game consoles was found to be in January at $561, while the highest average price was in July at $740, meanwhile the most expensive average price of a mobile phone was in October, shortly after Apple traditionally releases its latest handsets. If consumers purchased a mobile phone in July, however, the average price drops by around $70.

What not to buy – by the month

January: Strollers – on average cost $195 or 52% more

February: BBQs – on average cost $136 more or 20% more

March: Lawn mowers – on average cost $277 more or 52% more

April: Toasters – on average $20 or 10% more

May: Fridges and freezers – on average $212 more or 10% more

June: Coffee machines – on average $119 more or 15% more

July: DLSR cameras – on average $150 or 5% more

August: Televisions – on average $156 or 6% more

September: Tents – on average $255 more or 41% more

October: Smartwatches – on average $70 or 14% more

November: LEGO – on average $20 or 7% more

December: Graphic cards – on average $250 or 20% more

What to buy – by the month

January: Game consoles – $96 or 17% less

February: Fridge freezer – $100 or 5% less

March: ebook readers – $28 or 4% less

April: Television – $106 or 5% less

May: BBQs – $258 or 48% less

June: Lawn mowers – $111 or 26% less

July: Mobile phones – $57 less or 6% less

August: Computer monitors – $70 or 10% less

September: Graphics cards – $184 or 16%

October: Laptops – $120 or 7% less

November: Juicers – $60 or 25% less

December: Sewing machines – $215 or 63%