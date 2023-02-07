Genesis Energy gives green light for large solar power plant in Canterbury

Genesis Energy has given the go-ahead for a large solar farm near Lauriston on the Canterbury Plains, an hour’s drive south of Christchurch.

The state-owned power company, whose assets include the coal and gas power plant at Huntly, said the solar power plant would generate 80 gigawatt-hours of power a year, or enough to power nearly 10,000 homes, once it was completed next year.

For comparison, the country’s total power demand sits at about 40,000GWh.

The solar farm will be built by British-based solar specialist Hive Energy, with Australian firm FRV Australia also playing a role as Genesis’ joint venture partner in the investment.

Genesis said in a statement that the solar farm would comprise 80,000 solar panels on a 90-hectare site and already had resource consent.

About 50 jobs would be created building the plant, but it would only require three full-time staff once operational, it said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Genesis says few of the planned solar developments in NZ have resource consent and a grid connection in place.

Genesis chief executive Tracey Hickman said the project was a step on the road to fulfilling its strategy of developing 2650 GWh of new renewable generation by 2030.

“Solar is a good addition to New Zealand’s generation mix and when it reaches scale it will play an important role in helping manage dry year risk when hydro levels are low and the wind doesn’t blow,” she said.

“There have been lots of solar announcements but not many have the land, consents and grid connections in place. We’re looking forward to making more announcements on solar through the year,” she added.

Analysts at Forsyth Barr calculated in April last year that 12 different businesses were planning to develop 2500GWh of solar power around the country and that another 2000GWh was being more loosely discussed, but said it didn’t expect all of those projects to follow through to completion.