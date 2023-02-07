Is it legal to take flood items from the side of the road?

You can find all sorts on the streets of Auckland currently

Driving around Auckland and other flood-hit areas you might see mid-century chairs, art deco dressers and flat-screen TVs by the side of the road.

It could be enough to prompt a raging battle of ethics – is it right to take someone’s flood-damaged furniture?

If it saves it from landfill, and they probably had insurance, wouldn’t it be wrong to not take it?

When it comes to the legality of treasure-hunting on the roadside luckily there’s a simple answer.

Police say similar to an inorganic collection, once you willingly put property on the berm you are relinquishing your claim to it.

“We're not immediately aware of any reports of issues of people taking things once placed outside the property,” a spokesperson said.

He said if an item had been put outside because it was damaged or contaminated, it had been flagged by the homeowner as not being wanted and was therefore awaiting rubbish collection.

But Auckland Council warned would-be recyclers to consider the dangers posed by contaminated goods, because rising waters might have brought up sewage.

supplied/Supplied This home in Grey Lynn was throwing out a five-and-a-half-star energy efficient TV.

“We are advising people to not take items from skips, kerb sides, etc. as anything that has been in touch with floodwaters will be contaminated and could pose a risk to health,” a council spokesperson said.

William Halliday is the administrator of the Woodworkers of New Zealand Facebook page, and a keen hobbyist himself.

He said if he were considering whether to take something from the side of the road, he would stick to easily cleaned items.

”Personally I'm all for recycling or restoring furniture. And if it's been abandoned on the side of the road then it's fair game. The polite thing to do would be to ask before taking it away, I suppose,” he said.

supplied/Supplied William Halliday, seen here holding a valet box made from recycled rimu and red beech.

”I'd suggest that any furniture deemed salvageable – water hasn't soaked deeply into the wood – could be cleaned with soapy water and disinfected with household disinfectant.”

Halliday said people should consider how long any item might have been submerged, because it could determine how much water would have soaked into the wood.

“As a hobby woodworker getting your hands on old furniture is also an opportunity to work with timbers that may not be easy to get such as some rare natives, oak, mahogany, teak...

”I would avoid any furniture made of plywood or fibreboard as they will have soaked up a lot of water. Stick to solid timber items.”

Items such as chairs which were expected to bear weight might have weakened joints so should be considered with caution.

Signs of damage were not always the deciding factor of whether to grab something from the kerb.

“A lot of old wooden items can be upcycled into art pieces, decorative items for hotels, pubs etc, even cosplay stuff e.g. for steampunk.”