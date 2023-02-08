TikTok video shows Splash Planet 'rundown and overgrown' after wet season

Hastings water park Splash Planet no longer looks how it used to, one mum claims. (File photo)

Instead of swimmers basking in the sunshine, Splash Planet is the one copping the heat from unhappy visitors who claim the water park is a health and safety hazard.

Flaxmere woman Jade-Demelza Hughes paid $54 to visit the Hastings water park on Waitangi Day with her son, her friend and her friend’s child.

She hadn’t been to the pools since it closed two years ago due to Covid, but she was shocked to find playgrounds overgrown, an obstacle course with damaged parts and pools that she said smelled dodgy.

“It’s rundown, it’s unkept, there are not enough staff around you, and you can see that, the staff members don’t look happy.”

All that was available to go on was the train, the pools, and the bumper boats, while the lazy river and kids area was a highlight as it was the cleanest, she said.

She said the big slides and changing rooms were “filthy”, while an indoor pool “stank of urine”.

“I’d definitely question the hygiene. But the kids that go there probably have a blast because they don’t look at it how adults do.”

An obstacle course also had bolts and parts missing, which she said a young child could easily fall through.

“It’s dangerous.”

The water park was now closed until the summer season began in November, which was earlier than normal, but it didn’t stop a staff member asking Hughes if she wanted to upgrade her ticket to an annual pass.

“I did not think it was worth my money.”

Others took to the water park’s Facebook page to complain about the short season. The park was initially meant to be open until March. One woman had even purchased a card that gives locals discounted entry to the park, on the day that it closed without being told by staff.

Screenshot A mum documented her experience at Splash Planet and shows a railing on the unmaned obstacle course had come undone.

The water park is operated by the Hastings District Council (HDC).

Spokesperson Rebekah Dinwoodie said the warm weather and heavy rainfall experienced in Hawke’s Bay over the last few months had increased the growth rate of all vegetation throughout the region, including at Splash Planet.

Teamed with a nationwide staff shortage and staffing levels continuing to be impacted by Covid-19, this had made it difficult for both Hastings District Council and third-party contractors to prioritise work throughout Hawke’s Bay, she said.

“We can confirm that all mandatory health and safety checks are carried out on the pools and playgrounds pre-season and continually throughout the season.”

This year, the pre-season checks resulted in some play equipment at Splash Planet having to be made unavailable to the public this season, she said.

“We appreciate all feedback received from customers, and it all gets considered at the end-of season debrief sessions to assist with continuous improvement.”