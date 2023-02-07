ANZ website gives fake social media account a boost

A fake Twitter account is linked to the ANZ website following a social media name change.

On February 2, ANZ changed its social media handles from @ANZ_NZ to @ANZAotearoa.

The update was applied to the bank’s Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram accounts.

But ANZ did not secure or keep the old @ANZ_NZ handle, which was picked up by someone else, who now posts satirical posts about the bank, and shares negative news stories.

But the old Twitter handle, which only has 13 followers, was still linked to from the bank’s website.

“Not affiliated with @ANZAotearoa even though all of their social media links point here,” its description reads.

Its most recent post, replying to ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner, suggested giving every New Zealander $1 million to beat inflation.

An ANZ spokesperson said all its promotional material and websites had been updated.

screenshot A Twitter account called Not ANZ has taken over the bank's old Twitter handle.

“However there are a few remaining instances where links to our new Twitter handle are in the process of being updated as we work through the change.

“Our official ANZ Twitter profile, @ANZAotearoa, includes the gold checkmark and square profile picture of our logo verifying this as our official ANZ account. All of our Twitter followers have remained on our official ANZ profile.”

TE AO MAORI NEWS Anz's first head of Māori strategy, Karleen Everitt speaks with Te Ao Mārama presenter Peata Melbourne about what her role means.

The spokesperson said updating its social media accounts to reflect the Māori language name for New Zealand was a small step on a long road for the company to support positive change.

“The name change only applies to the bank’s social media handles.”