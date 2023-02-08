Air NZ brings on more partners to help it develop a zero emissions regional fleet

Airbus wants to develop the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035.

As pressure comes on the aviation industry to reduce its environmental footprint, Air New Zealand is partnering with more firms to accelerate the development of a zero emissions domestic fleet.

The airline’s chief sustainability officer Kiri Hannifin said Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace would join Airbus and ATR as long-term partners with Air New Zealand in its aim to replace its Q300 domestic fleet with a more sustainable option from 2030.

“Through our partnerships with Airbus and ATR, we’ve been able to deepen our understanding of the impact green hydrogen and battery hybrid aircraft may have on our network, operations and infrastructure, as well as the opportunities and challenges of flying low and zero emissions aircraft in New Zealand,” she said.

“Adding Universal Hydrogen, Embraer and Heart Aerospace will broaden our knowledge of the technologies being developed for potential future aircraft.”

Air New Zealand’s partners were developing green hydrogen and battery-hybrid aircraft with between 30 and 200 seats, she said.

The airline aims to have its first zero emissions aircraft flying in New Zealand by 2026. That experience with next generation propulsion technology is expected to pave the way for its long-term green hydrogen and hybrid partners to deliver an aircraft that could replace its Q300 turboprop domestic fleet.

The aviation industry has been coming under pressure to reduce its impact on the environment.

Supplied Regional aircraft manufacturer ATR is developing its 'Evo' range of more sustainable aircraft.

In October last year, the International Civil Aviation Organisation pledged to support an "aspirational" net zero aviation goal by 2050, although some environmental groups said the deal was weak and not legally binding.

According to Te Manatū Waka (Ministry of Transport), international aviation is responsible for about 1.3% of global carbon dioxide emissions. Projected annual improvements in aircraft fuel efficiency of 1% to 2% would not be enough to counter forecast traffic growth of around 5% each year, it said.

Scientists believe the industry has a much higher impact on climate change because of the multiple impacts of flying, including the altitudes planes fly at and the effects of contrails - the water-vapour trails produced by engines.

Supplied Universal Hydrogen is building a hydrogen logistics network to fuel the future of aviation.

Air New Zealand has also teamed up with Victoria University of Wellington’s Robinson Research Institute to help it evaluate and validate aircraft propulsion technology.

The research institution is a world leader in developing power electronics and superconducting machines and is working on their application to the aviation industry.

“Air New Zealand will work with Paihau – Robinson Research Institute to ensure new aircraft technology can be integrated into New Zealand’s future air transport system,” Hannifin said.

While zero emissions aircraft technology would help decarbonise the airline’s domestic network over the period to 2050, sustainable aviation fuel was critical in the near term, particularly for the long-haul fleet, she said.

When combined with jet fuel, the sustainable fuel could power the airline’s current aircraft which could reduce emissions for long haul travel and domestic flights while the airline continued to operate conventional aircraft, she said.