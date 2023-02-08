IR asked 80,000 people to return Cost of Living Payment. Only 2772 did so

IR chief executive Peter Mersi explains the letters it sent to those it thinks received a Cost of Living Payment in error (video first published in November).

Inland Revenue says 2772 people out of the 80,000 people it wrote to last month asking they repay Cost of Living Payments refunded the payment within two weeks of being asked.

A spokesperson for the department said it hadn’t had any expectations about what the response to the letters would be, so couldn’t say if it was disappointed.

Inland Revenue sent the letters on January 19 to people it believed had mistakenly received at least a portion of the $350 government hand-out last year.

It received 2772 repayments between then and February 4.

It emerged last year that a large number of people had received the payments despite not being entitled to them.

They included some people who had left the country before the subsidy came into effect, including migrants who had moved overseas and tourists who had previously been in New Zealand on working holidays, as well as some people who were not entitled to the payment because they were not in work.

Stuff Repaying erroneous Cost of Living Payments is effectively voluntary, as IR has said it won’t take any action to recover them except in cases where there has been fraud.

It is understood that the vast majority of the 80,000 people would only have received the first tranche of the payment, worth $116.67, or two of the three tranches worth $233.33, rather than the whole sum.

Inland Revenue sent three different letters to people, depending on why it believed they had wrongly received the payment.

Some read more like a request and others more like a demand.

However, it reiterated at the time that it did not intend to take any enforcement action to force anyone to return the payments unless it had evidence that they had acted fraudulently to receive it, effectively making repayment voluntary.

In the vast majority of cases, the payments were sent out automatically without anyone having to make any claim or provide any information to IR.

That appears to have been a factor in persuading some people who wrongly received the payments to hang on to them.

One person in that situation justified their decision to Stuff last month by saying that they had not asked for the payment and were not now in a position to refund it, given that their mortgage interest payments had since jumped by $1300 a month.

National Party revenue spokesperson Andrew Bayly said the scheme had been a shambles.

In principle, Inland Revenue should do more to recover the wrong payments, “but the question is the cost of recovery”, he said.