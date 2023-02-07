Countdown's owner Woolworths wants to invest in pet food retailer

Pets have been a comfort for people during the coronavirus pandemic, when more time has been spent at home. (File photo)

Countdown's Australian owner Woolworths wants to expand into the fast-growing market for pet care.

Woolworths, which is listed on the Australian sharemarket, has applied to the Commerce Commission to acquire 55% of PETstock, which sells a range of pet products through the supermarket chain’s Countdown and Metro stores, and its franchised Super Value and Fresh Choice outlets.

Pet food makers have become attractive investments since the Covid-19 pandemic as pet ownership and pampering increased.

PETstock’s New Zealand operations include 15 physical PETstock stores, as well as the websites PETstock.co.nz, pet.co.nz and petpost.co.nz.

It sold a range of pet products including pet food, cat litter, pet accessories and pet health products. It also provided advice and related services such as dog grooming, water testing, pet training and veterinary services.

The company is privately owned and is based in Australia.

According to Australian media reports, Woolworths has offered A$586 million (NZ$630m) for the 55% stake in the pet company’s parent business Petspiration Group, which has a network of 276 retail stores, 65 vet clinics and 162 grooming salons.

The AFR said the pet company generated almost A$700m in sales and A$54m of pre-tax profit last year. In July, it acquired Petcity for A$31m and Best Friends Retail for A$180m, the report said.

The Commerce Commission said on Tuesday that it would give clearance to a proposed merger if it was satisfied that the merger was unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.