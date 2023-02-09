Unjustified dismissal, leave mix-ups: Here are employers' biggest mistakes

If your boss is treating you unfairly, you haven't been paid the correct wages for months or are still waiting for that holiday leave you’re owed – you can take your concern to the Employment Relations Authority.

Every year, the authority deals with thousands of cases, resolving workplace issues between employers and employees, who have not been able to come to an agreement.

But what are the most common issues that come through the authority’s door, and what can employers learn, to avoid the same mistakes?

Unjustifiable dismissal

Unjustifiable dismissal is when an employee believes they have been fired or made redundant in a way that has not properly been handled or without a valid reason.

READ MORE:

* Dunedin bakery owner ordered to pay $299k for minimum wage and leave violations

* Restaurant owner ordered to pay $125,000, after minimum wage violations and worker exploitation

* South Auckland liquor store pays $97k owed to staff in wages, leave



In the last five years, Stuff has reported on a number of dismissals in the workplace that were found to be unjustified.

This includes Restaurant Brands having to pay a former worker $18,000 after it failed to support the man’s work visa application, the Lyttelton Arms Hotel having to pay a pub worker $8000 after saying her 90-day trial was over via text and a motor lodge receptionist who was bullied by her employer.

Kimberly Jarvis, partner at WebbFarry Lawyers said there were a “tonne” of different mistakes that employers made – largely around processes – when they were letting staff go.

That could include not following the appropriate processes to investigate allegations before taking action, acting on a complaint from another staff member without actually looking into the substance of that complaint, or blindsiding employees by keeping score of things that the employee was doing wrong, then without warning bringing it up and making knee-jerk decisions.

All of these had led to employers going down the lengthy authority process, she said.

Stuff Here are the most common reasons employees and their employers go to the Employment Relations Authority.

Wage arrears and leave/holiday pay

Incorrect wages and not honouring leave and holiday pay lands employers in front of the authority more often than you might think.

The former owner of Dunedin’s Romeeco Bakery, Anesly Joy Samuel, was ordered to pay almost $300,000 for failing to pay workers the correct wages, holiday and sick leave pay back in 2021.

His home and business was sold to pay the debt.

In November 2017 the ERA found fast food chain Wendy's way of calculating its holiday pay and lieu day entitlement with a three-week test was illegal and it was ordered to consider the circumstances of each employee on a case-by-case basis.

Owners of Auckland restaurant Saaj Indian Cuisine had to pay nearly $50,000 in penalties and unpaid wage arrears to a migrant worker in 2020.

Workplace disagreements

Employment lawyer at Dundas Street Blair Scotland said another common issue was the bad handling of employee behaviour matters.

”They launch into what they think is a process, but a lot of time there isn’t really a process, and they think they’re doing the right thing.”

A lot of the time employers actually did have a legitimate concern in the first place, but because they didn’t follow the right process, they lost thousands of dollars in the Employment Relations Authority process, he said.

Charlie Neibergall/AP In November 2017 the authority found fast food chain Wendy's way of calculating its holiday pay and lieu day entitlement with a three-week test was illegal.

So what can employers learn from these mistakes?

Employers should ask for advice if they did not know how to handle a situation that had arisen in the workplace, Scotland said.

Checking workplace policies were up-to-date and legally sound was also beneficial, while having policies in the first place helped.

“There are a lot of employers out there that don’t have them – some don’t even have employment agreements or wage and time records,” he said.

“There are a lot of learnings that come from being unsuccessful [in an authority ruling].”

Jarvis said most mistakes could be avoided with two things: employers slowing down to think about their processes before they took any action and getting some professional advice on how to proceed.

“We get lots of employers who wait until after a personal grievance has been raised before they come and get any advice, which often means that they start on the back foot,” she said.

Employers should get to know the provisions of the Holidays Act, and what they meant in a practical sense, particularly in terms of sick, bereavement, and annual leave.

“Knowing your employees’ minimum entitlements goes a long way, as well as ensuing that you are working with your employees in terms of their use of leave.”